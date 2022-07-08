Call Of Duty: Vanguard Player Reaches 10th Prestige Without A Single Kill

In a game like Call of Duty, it's often hard to find teammates who play the objective instead of just chasing after kills in multiplayer. However, one Call of Duty: Vanguard player has opted to level up by focusing on objectives, and they've made it all the way to 10th Prestige rank without ever shooting anyone.

Showing off their stats on Reddit, Pilgore1 reveals some pretty impressive accomplishments for having an account with 0 kills in Vanguard's multiplayer. The short video clip showcases the player has leveled up and reached Vanguard's 10th Prestige, which is a feat that took three days, nine hours, and five minutes of game time to achieve over the course of 673 matches.

When one Redditor asked how they were able to achieve such a rank without kills, Pilgore1 replied to say, "Playing objective and destroying killstreaks." This means all the XP earned to advance them through Call of Duty's level grind was objective play and shooting enemy killstreaks from the sky.

Playing Call of Duty without shooting back at opponents might sound unsatisfying to many, but Pilgore1 proves being a pacifist-style player also doesn't haven't to equal up to a bunch of match losses. Their account boasts an impressive 2.35 win ratio with 458 wins and only 195 losses without any bloodshed.

This is a truly tippable feat for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and I hope it inspires even one of my future teammates to help me capture the B flag in Domination.

In other impressive Call of Duty news, a Warzone player pulled off a fancy trickshot on Caldera, which they claim is the first in the world to feature an upside down barrel roll with an airplane seat swap to land a crossbow kill. The battle royale also received a recent update to nerf some popular guns and squash a few bugs, and here are all the Warzone patch note details from July 7.