Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Fix Bugged Cosmetics And Delays Ranked Play Mode

Call of Duty: Vanguard received a new update post-Season 2's launch. The February 17 patch notes detailed a few fixes for some buggy cosmetics, and the developer discussed the now-delayed Ranked Play mode.

Some of Vanguard's weapon and operator bundles are still a bit buggy, but the patch notes revealed fixes for Halima's Fire Brand operator skin not previewing properly and the Hawk weapon blueprint, which will no longer use iron sights instead of the equipped scope when aiming down sights. For those who purchased the Attack on Titan Levi Edition bundle, a fix has arrived for the Sten Mk5 Historia weapon blueprint to prevent it from incorrectly spawning as a STG 44 for public multiplayer matches.

According to Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard should now be crashing less for players. The update squashed a bug that previously resulted in a spontaneous crash when players scrolled through their friends lists.

In addition to fixes, the developer discussed the delay to Vanguard's Ranked Play competitive mode. The Ranked Play beta was originally scheduled to arrive on February 17, but it was recently announced the mode would be delayed.

As previously announced by Treyarch, who are co-developing the mode with Sledgehammer Games, Ranked Play has been postponed without an updated release date. The developers explained the delay comes from discovering a stat-breaking issue in the mode. "Resolving this is a top priority, and we'll have an update on timing ASAP," Treyarch said.

Once launched, Sledgehammer Games said Ranked Play will allow players to play competitively, earn a Seasonal Skill Rating, compete in biweekly ladder events, and earn Ranked Play rewards. The mode will utilize the same maps, modes, and competitive 4v4 ruleset used in the professional Call of Duty League.

The full patch notes and Ranked Play details can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

Call of Duty Season 2 is finally live in both Warzone and Vanguard. Activision recently announced a double XP weekend and some freebies for players as a thank you for their patience after the season's initial delay.

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES

Social

Fixed a bug that resulted in a spontaneous crash when scrolling through friends lists

Weapons

The Sten Mk5 Historia weapon blueprint spawns as a STG 44 on public MP matches

Bundles

Attack on Titan - Levi Edition Bundle The Sten Historia weapon blueprint will no longer spawns as the STG44 in public Multiplayer matches

Paradise Lost Bundle Halima's skin Fire Brand is now consistent with the preview.

Final Flight Bundle The Hawk Blueprint will no longer use Ironsights instead of the Scope when Aiming Down Sights



Battle Pass

Tier 20 Reward “Beatrice Parisian skin” An issue with the Beatrice Parisian skin has been fixed. All Tier 20 players have been granted this item retroactively.



ZOMBIES UPDATES

Wonder Weapons

Addressed an issue where the Decimator Shield would not respawn in the Corrupted Lands Arena if the player died.

RANKED PLAY BETA

Due to a stat-breaking issue that only appears in the live game environment, the Ranked Play Beta will not go live the morning of 2/17 as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while a fix is implemented.

New Pillar Mode will be available via the Vanguard Main Menu allowing players to play competitively, earn a Seasonal Skill Rating, compete in biweekly Ladder Events, and earn Ranked Play rewards.

Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings

Play competitive 4v4 using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks are restricted based on official CDL competitive rules.

Game Modes: CDL Hardpoint, CDL Control, CDL Search & Destroy.

All unrestricted content is unlocked for players regardless of their current Military Rank Progression to ensure a level playing field for all players.

Seasonal Skill Rating

See where you stack up competitively each season by earning a visible Skill Rating (SR) and advancing your way through Skill Divisions and Tiers.

Play 5 Skill Evaluation Matches each season to earn a Seasonal Skill Rating and placement in one of 7 Skill Divisions. Each Skill Division has 5 Tiers.

Earn or lose Skill Rating after each match based on win/loss and personal performance.

Skill Ratings are reset at the end of each season.

Progressive Rank

Progressive Rank celebrates the player's Ranked Play journey and success in Ladder Events.

Players start UNRANKED and earn Rank 1 the first time they are placed on a Ladder.

Progress your Rank by earning Stars based on final Ladder Event position.

There are 50 Ranks to earn in Vanguard Ranked Play. Rank carries over from season to season and is never reset.

Rewards

Earn a Calling Card and Emblem every 5 Ranks.

Reach Rank 50 to unlock the Ranked Royalty Solange Operator Skin, an animated Calling Card, and Emblem.

At the end of each season, earn an animated Emblem that celebrates your highest Skill Division that season.

Unlocked rewards can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone.

Additional Ranked Play Rewards such as Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Charms, a Master Skill Division Operator Skin, and more are coming in-season.

Each additional Ranked Play season will feature a new set of exclusive rewards to earn.

Ladder Events