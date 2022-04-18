Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Detail Stability Improvements And Bug Fixes

A new update has arrived to Call of Duty: Vanguard, and while the patch notes are small, the April 18 update focuses on quality-of-life updates for multiplayer and Zombies mode.

According to the patch notes from Sledgehammer Games, the update addresses an issue that previously caused operators to be invisible during the MVP Voting phase on Castle. And speaking of invisibility, the update squashes a bug that caused operator heads to disappear when using a combat shield and akimbo weapons.

Improvements were also made to some of Vanguard's multiplayer modes. For Search and Destroy, bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD. And for Season 2's Arms Race, the update improves physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the mode's CD12 transport vehicle. The patch notes also mention a bug fix in Ranked Play, which previously prevented some players from being placed on the CDL Leaderboard after completing their five Skill Evaluation matches.

Additional multiplayer updates include a fix to allow operators to showcase the correct weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match, and it resolves an issue that previously caused Vanguard to crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.

On the Zombies side, there are some stability improvements included in the patch notes. This includes a fix for a stability issue that previously kicked players from a match when reviving a player using melee and tactical items. The update also fixes a crash that would occur while inspecting the Decimator Shield or Ray Gun Wonder Weapons.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

While this week's Vanguard update was on the smaller side, players can expect a much bigger update to arrive when Call of Duty Season 3 begins for Warzone and Vanguard on April 27. Traditional maps have finally been announced for Vanguard's Zombies mode, but that update is not scheduled to arrive until sometime in Season 4.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Castle Addressed an issue where Operators could be invisible during the MVP Voting phase.



Modes

Search & Destroy Bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD.

Arms Race Improved physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the CD12 Transport vehicle.



Weapons

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that caused Operator heads to disappear when using a Combat Shield and Akimbo weapons.



Killstreaks

Glide Bomb (5 Kills) Targetting UI elements will no longer persist if a teammate uses a Ball Turret Gunner while the player’s Glide Bomb is active.



Ranked Play

Addressed an issue that prevented some players from being placed on the CDL Leaderboard after completing their five Skill Evaluation matches.

User Interface & Experience

Progression is now accurately displayed on the Rank widget in Multiplayer menus.

Players can now access the Armory while the cross-platform play option is disabled.

Operators will now showcase the correct Weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match.

Fixed a crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.

Bundles & Cosmetics

The Hard Shell Bundle will now grant the correct item for the Typhoon Weapon Charm.

Addressed an issue that prevented Halima’s face from properly animating during loot previews.

ZOMBIES

Stability