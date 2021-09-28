Call Of Duty: Vanguard Halloween Preorder Bonus Teased, As Mastercraft SMG Hits Next Evolution

Another preorder bonus for Call of Duty: Vanguard will be announced in October and it will be themed around Halloween, it seems. In a blog post, Activision announced that this preorder bonus "may lurk in the shadows as Halloween approaches." The Halloween puns continued, with Activision informing fans to stay tuned on this "treat" for everyone who preorders Vanguard.

While we have to wait a little longer to learn what that preorder bonus might be, Activision confirmed that another one of the preorder bonuses, the "Night Raid" Mastercraft SMG, has reached its next evolution. "As Vanguard readies for launch, so too does this weapon through its changing visuals. As of this update, the 'Night Raid' will see its jet engines begin to fire and an air slipstream rush across the weapon’s body," Activision said. "This means its default stage is no longer visible, nor will the weapon revert to prior evolution states, and the next phase of its ignition will launch in October."

The Night Raid Mastercraft includes a 55 round drum, a 14.9" rifled barrel, a muzzle brake 7.62 to control the recoil, a Spetsnaz stock for betting handling, and a quickdot LED optic sight. You can see the weapon below--it's available right now in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

The Night Raid Mastercraft

In other news, Arthur Kingsley from Call of Duty: Vanguard is now playable in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War for people who preordered Vanguard. Here's more information on Kingsley.

Additionally, the newest DLC pack, the Oktoberfest Bundle, is out now. The DLC is themed around beer and even includes a special tracer pack that lets you shoot beer cans.

Activision Blizzard is rolling out new updates for all of its games as it faces lawsuits and other probes from various organizations regarding discrimination and harassment of women. Just recently, Activision Blizzard agreed to pay $18 million to create a fund to "compensate and make amends" to affected staffers, though the company denied any wrongdoing.