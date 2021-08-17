Call Of Duty: Vanguard Co-Developers Revealed

Activision has listed off some of the co-developers working on Call of Duty: Vanguard alongside the main team at Sledgehammer Games. This news is coming to light as the state of California sues Activision Blizzard for a pattern of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

According to a marketing email currently going out, Treyarch, Beenox, Raven, and High Moon Studios are collaborating with Sledgehammer Games on the new game. This is not at all a surprise given Call of Duty games are jointly developed by Activision's various in-house studios. This is also the case for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series, while Rockstar Games is known to bring in multiple development studios to contribute to a single project.

Vanguard was officially announced on August 16 with a teaser trailer and the game's key art. The game will be revealed in more detail through Call of Duty: Warzone on August 19, so keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on what is expected to be the best-selling game of 2021 in the US.

I have Call of Duty: Vanguard forecast to be 2021's best-selling video game in the U.S.

Vanguard is rumored to launch on November 5. There will be an alpha and open beta in August and September, according to leaks, so you'll seemingly be able to play it early.

