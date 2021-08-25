Call Of Duty: Vanguard Campaign Demo Revealed At Gamescom 2021

After teasing the reveal last week, Activision has peeled back the layers behind Call Of Duty: Vanguard's campaign during Gamescom, showcasing more of the WWII shooter in an extended demo.

The showcase focused on Laura Bailey's character, Polina, a Russian soldier based on one of the deadliest snipers in WWII history. Bailey described Polina as a "no-nonsense" soldier who has "looked the devil in the eye and said, 'I'm comin' for you.'"

In the gameplay video, we see Polina sneaking through an enemy encampment, stabbing someone in the face and then blasting her way through the building with a powerful shotgun. The demo then took Polina out onto the streets where she had to dodge a tank and sneak up on enemies. There was also a sniping section where Polina displayed her skills with a long rifle. Later, Polina gets whacked in the face with a rifle and the game then jumps back in time to "one hour earlier," with Polina walking through a friendly camp and preparing to sign up to serve in the war. Bombers come crashing in overhead and Polina makes a mad dash to cover to stay alive in a very Call of Duty-style set piece. And then in an Uncharted-style sequence, Polina climbs through a burning building that is crumbling around her, and this is where the demo cuts out before teasing some of what to expect from the rest of the campaign.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. An open alpha test for PlayStation owners runs from August 27-29, with open betas happening throughout September for players on all platforms Vanguard launches on.

To get into any of the upcoming beta tests, you must preorder the game. You can do that by hitting up our Call of Duty: Vanguard preorder guide, which will clue you in on the bonuses and editions available for purchase.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's reveal comes as Activision Blizzard deals with a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filed by the state of California.