Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II: Every Perk, Killstreak, Mode, And Field Upgrade At Launch Revealed
Here's everything that will be included as part of Modern Warfare II's multiplayer package on day one.
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and now Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day.
Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will arrive for all players on October 28, though those wanting to experience Warzone 2.0 will have to wait a bit longer, as the free-to-play battle royale isn't arriving until November 16. Below is everything coming as part of Modern Warfare II's multiplayer launch.
Game Modes
Modes in Modern Warfare II are broken down into two categories: Core Map modes and Battle Map modes. Core Map modes are smaller, 6v6 combat zones players familiar with the series are no doubt accustomed to. Battle Map modes, however, are built for 32v32 game types and include vehicles.
Core Map Modes
- Free-for-All
- Team Deathmatch
- Domination
- Hardpoint
- Headquarters
- Control
- Prisoner Rescue
- Search & Destroy
Battle Map Modes
- Ground War
- Ground War Invasion
Playlists
- Featured
- Quick Play
- Tier 1 (Formerly known as Hardcore)
- Third-Person Mode
Maps
Activision has not officially revealed the number or names of the maps that will be included at launch, but its recent blog post does clarify that maps will come in three different flavors. There will be maps based on the Middle-Eastern themed Al Mazrah region (which also serves as the main map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0), the Central America region of Las Almas (which is featured prominently in the Modern Warfare II campaign), and maps that take place in the "rest of the world," as Activision Blizzard puts it.
Perks
Perks work a little differently in Modern Warfare II than in previous titles, with players starting each match with two base perks before unlocking two additional perks (a bonus perk and an ultimate perk) over the course of the match. Here is the list of perks to choose from at launch.
Base Perks
- Overkill
- Double Time
- Battle Hardened
- Scavenger
- Bomb Squad
- Tracker
- Strong Arm
- Extra Tactical
Bonus Perks
- Resupply
- Spotter
- Cold-Blooded
- Fast Hands
- Hardline
- Focus
Ultimate Perks
- High Alert
- Ghost
- Quick Fix
- Overclock
- Survivor
- Bird's Eye
Field Upgrades
As seen in more recent Call of Duty entries, Field Upgrades are back once more, allowing players to activate various gadgets or tools over the course of a match that recharge over time.
- Tactical Camera
- Inflatable Decoy
- DDoS
- Deployable Cover
- Trophy System
- Dead Silence
- Munitions Box
- Loadout Drop
- Portable Radar
- Tactical Insertion
- Battle Rage
- Recon Drone
- Smoke Airdrop
- Suppression Mine
- Anti-Armor Rounds
Killstreaks
In addition to perks and field upgrades, players will select three killstreaks. Players will be able to choose between having killstreaks activate based on score or eliminations, but being killed will reset progress towards a killstreak/scorestreak back to zero.
4 Kills/ 500 Score
- UAV
- Bomb Drone
5 Kills/ 625 Score
- Counter UAV
- Cluster Mine
- Care Package
6 Kills/ 750 Score
- Precision Airstrike
- Cruise Missile
- Mortar Strike
7 Kills/ 875 Score
- Sentry Gun
- SAE
8 Kills/ 1,000 Score
- VTOL Jet
- Overwatch Helo
- Whellson-HS
10 Kills/ 1,250 Score
- Stealth Bomber
- Chopper Gunner
- Emergency Airdrop
12 Kills/ 1,500 Score
- Gunship
- Advanced UAV
15 Kills/ 1,875 Score
- Juggernaut
