Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Receive Free Multiplayer Trial For Limited Time

Starting tomorrow, December 15, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players will gain access to a limited-time multiplayer package. The free trial will last until 10 AM PT on December 19 and includes three maps as well as four different modes.

The Call of Duty blog provided specifics on what exactly is available with this special access to Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer. For starters, the trio of maps are Farm 18, El Asilo, and Shipment. Added as part of Season 1 Reloaded--which features major quality-of-life improvements--Shipment is set on a cargo ship this time instead of on land. The blog also says that there aren't as many mantling and vantage points with this re-imagining of the classic map.

As for modes to play on these maps, Activision Blizzard will offer four: team deathmatch, hardpoint, domination, and kill confirmed. These will be available in the traditional first-person perspective as well as third-person, which is a new wrinkle introduced in Modern Warfare 2.

Activision Blizzard notes a separate download is needed to access this Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer free trial. The file size is dependent on the platform. Looking past this period, Activision previously said a festive variant of Shipment will land in Modern Warfare 2 from December 21 through January 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already the best-selling game of 2022, even though it launched about a month and half ago. For more on the shooter, check out GameSpot's Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer review.