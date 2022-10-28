Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusives Include Big XP Boosts And Extra Loadouts

As part of its long-running collaboration deal with Activision, Sony has revealed all the PlayStation-exclusive features that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will receive on that platform. PS5 and PS4 players who preordered Modern Warfare II through the PlayStation Store can grab the Oni Operator Pack from today, which includes the unique specialist and a high-level weapon blueprint that can be used in the game and in the upcoming battle royale Warzone 2.

Exclusive benefits for PlayStation members include boosts to help level up profiles in multiplayer, extra loadouts, and a big increase in weapon XP if players group up in a PlayStation Party:

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus -- A bundle that unlocks new gear more quickly and adds an extra five tier skips

-- A bundle that unlocks new gear more quickly and adds an extra five tier skips Double XP Points -- PlayStation users can level up more quickly with an exclusive monthly Double XP event, which has a 24-hour duration

-- PlayStation users can level up more quickly with an exclusive monthly Double XP event, which has a 24-hour duration Combat Packs -- A free in-game bundle for PS Plus subscribers in each Modern Warfare II season, that includes weapon blueprints, operator skins, emblems, and more

-- A free in-game bundle for PS Plus subscribers in each Modern Warfare II season, that includes weapon blueprints, operator skins, emblems, and more PlayStation Party Bonus -- PlayStation players receive +25% bonus weapon XP when playing together in a party, and this bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates

PlayStation players receive +25% bonus weapon XP when playing together in a party, and this bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates Extra Loadouts -- Two extra loadout slots, available when Create-A-Class unlocks at level four

Modern Warfare II has rolled out across the world, with a number of players having early access to the game's campaign as a preorder bonus. As one of the biggest franchises in the world, Call of Duty has been the center of attention in Microsoft's bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, with Sony regularly criticizing the deal.

The home of PlayStation has claimed that if the series were to become an Xbox exclusive it would have a negative impact on its business, while Microsoft has repeatedly spoken about how it wants to keep the franchise on as many platforms as possible.

"Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation. I'd love to see it on the Switch, I'd love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat CoD like Minecraft," Xbox head Phil Spencer said at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event this week. In previous talks, Spencer promised that Call of Duty will be available on PlayStation for years beyond the current deal, although Sony claims that this deal only works out to three extra years for its platform.