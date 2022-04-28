Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Logo Revealed

The official logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed, while Activision is teasing that the game will usher in the "new era" for Call of Duty.

The related logo animation appears to include some indistinct chatter, along with lines on what looks like a topographical map. Perhaps the audio and other assets contain clues about the game. Take a look below.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6Nlz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2022

The logo itself meshes the "M" and the "W" and the "II" together, and people quickly pointed out that it also bears a strong resemblance to the band Nine Inch Nails' famous logo.

Activision announced Modern Warfare 2 earlier this year, and just this week, the company said it will be the "most advanced" entry in the series to date. Developer Infinity Ward has yet to formally announce or detail the game, however, but that should happen in the coming weeks.

It is rumored to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, with a story focusing on Colombian drug cartels. The game will be accompanied by another new title, the next Warzone game, this year.

2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard was the year's best-selling game in the US, but it couldn't match the sales of 2020's Black Ops Cold War, Activision said this week. As for Warzone, it saw lower engagement recently, so Activision is surely keen to bring out new entries to get people excited about Call of Duty again.

This is all happening as Activision Blizzard sells itself to Microsoft, a move that the Call of Duty company's shareholders just recently approved (though it is not a done deal entirely just yet). Also of note is the workplace culture at Activision Blizzard, which has come under scrutiny regarding sexual harassment and other abuse at the highest levels.