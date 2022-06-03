Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Level Reveal Set For Summer Game Fest

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed on June 8 with its first trailer, and this will be immediately followed up with a "world premiere gameplay level" on June 9, it's been confirmed. This sounds like it'll be the campaign specifically, with more reveals to come for multiplayer.

This footage will debut during the Summer Game Fest Live event that day, which begins at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. It's not immediately clear when, exactly, during the broadcast that the footage will premiere, however. In any event, the entire showcase will be one to tune in for, as lots of reveals are expected.

See the world premiere gameplay level from @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 during #SummerGameFest on June 9th at 11am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT.

Streaming live at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN and also in @IMAX live in select cities, https://t.co/AwYFYvXqHQ pic.twitter.com/QQJQ4Ie2w2 — Summer Game Fest - Live June 9 (@summergamefest) June 3, 2022

A teaser trailer for Modern Warfare 2 focused on Task Force 141, the main team from 2019's Modern Warfare. The group is getting back together in the sequel to take down enemies once again.

"The ultimate weapon is team," Activision said, referencing Task Force 141.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC and consoles. It's developed by Infinity Ward and is rumored to be focused, at least in part, on Colombian drug cartels. Leaks have suggested that a beta is in the works, too, with PlayStation users getting in first.

In a blog post, Infinity Ward art director Joel Emslie said Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most "ambitious, beautiful, bombastic, melt-your-face-off game Infinity Ward has ever created." Emslie added that Modern Warfare 2 is "this studio's magnum opus and it's the type of game I've been waiting to be a part of my entire career."

Microsoft is in the process of purchasing Activision Blizzard--including the Call of Duty franchise and all of its developers--but the series will continue to be released on PlayStation in the future. In a big shift, Activision will reportedly not release a new Call of Duty game in 2023.

For more on this summer's big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.