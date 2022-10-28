Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Play Can't Be Disabled On Xbox And PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now officially live, revealing that only PlayStation players currently can turn off cross-play in the game's multiplayer.

Cross-play allows players on all platforms to compete in the same matches, which can benefit matchmaking times given how much larger the pool of players is. Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist.

For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies until developer Infinity Ward makes a change. This might potentially not be that surprising, however, given that the option to turn off cross-play has also been omitted in titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Halo Infinite. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, many players have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with this decision.

Xbox players do have the ability to circumvent this omission at a system level, toggling off support for cross-play that will apply to all games on the system. PC players, unfortunately, do not have a similar option. If you want to disable cross-play at a system level on Xbox, you can follow these steps:

Go to the Settings menu on the Xbox console

Go to the General tab and choose ‘Online safety & family’

Choose ‘Privacy & online safety’ then ‘Xbox Live privacy’

Choose ‘View details & customise’, then ‘Communication & multiplayer’

On the tab that says “You can play with people outside Xbox Live’, choose ‘Block’.

Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer is live today, after the game's campaign released a week early for those how had preordered. In our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign review, we praised the captivating set-pieces and mission variety, with editor Summer Doster writing, "My surprise enjoyment of the added open-world set pieces and new maneuverability gives me hope that these elements of freedom may become more of a staple for the franchise, and that’s a future for Call of Duty that I can get behind."