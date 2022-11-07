Call Of Duty Mobile Season 10: New Footballers, Points Of Interest, Mythic Operator, And More Are Coming

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: World Class has been announced via a totally bonkers trailer featuring three of the most famous football players on Earth.

The new update arrives November 9, and the big thing to know is that Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. are joining the game as playable Operators. These footballers are also headed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 at some point down the road.

The trailer shows the three football stars taking their skills to another field, the battlefield, and it sure is a sight to behold. Take a look for yourself at the trailer below.

Season 10: World Class launches November 9 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET for Call of Duty Mobile. Activision hasn't announced when Pogba, Messi, and Neymar Jr. are coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, but it'll probably be sometime this month to coincide with the start of the Men's World Cup, in which all three are competing.

The new Call of Duty Mobile update also adds another battle pass, more weapons, additional calling cards, and more. There are also new battle royale points of interest on the map, including Atlas Ship Crash Site, Atlas Refining Facility, and Stadium. A new multiplayer map, Crossroads Strike from Black Ops Cold War, is coming to Call of Duty Mobile with this new update, and a new Mythic operator will be released during the season.

Players can also expect many updates and improvements to the game in Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 10: World Class on top of new Seasonal Challenges, Lucky Draws, and more, releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season.

Call of Duty Mobile features traditional multiplayer and a battle royale experience, but in 2023, Activision is releasing Call of Duty Warzone Mobile that is focused on battle royale exclusively.

Call of Duty Mobile is a huge commercial success. It brought in more than $1.5 billion from microtransactions as of February this year, a figure that has surely grown higher since. In May 2021, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Mobile reached 500 million downloads, which is roughly one download for every 15 people on Earth.

Microsoft is in the process of trying to buy Activision and all of its studios and franchises, including Call of Duty. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has said the company wanted to buy Activision Blizzard to help expand its mobile footprint.

Call of Duty on console is a smashing success, too, as Modern Warfare II made more than $1 billion in game sales after just 10 days, which was faster than any previous Call of Duty game.