Call Of Duty Mobile, Pokemon Unite Studio Hiring For New AAA Game

The studio behind Call of Duty Mobile and the upcoming Pokemon Unite are staffing up for a new AAA game with big ambitions. The game from Tencent's TiMi studio is said to be planned to scale across PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

Niko senior analyst Daniel Ahmad posted about the hiring news on Twitter, saying the new game will use Unreal Engine 5. This appears to be a big push for Tencent to expand into the PC and console space, after making its name on successful mobile games. There's no word what this new game may be, though Ahmad also noted this appears to be more of a shooter than Tencent's other recent cross-platform success, Genshin Impact.

Call of Duty Mobile has been a boon for Activision, helping the Call of Duty franchise achieve its biggest financial success in 2020. That game successfully translated the basic mechanics of a Call of Duty shooter onto mobile screens.

Pokemon Unite is an upcoming Pokemon MOBA which pits teams of Pokemon against each other for territory control. It's planned for release on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.