Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Retribution DLC Detailed And Dated

Xbox One and PC players may have only recently received Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Absolution pack, but the game's next DLC is already on the way for PlayStation 4. Today, Activision shared the first details for the Retribution expansion, which launches on PS4 next week.

Like each of the game's previous DLC packs, Retribution adds four new multiplayer maps to the shooter. Carnage is described as a "post-apocalyptic race track along the California coast" with environmental hazards and long sight lines. Heartland is a new take on the Warhawk map from Call of Duty: Ghosts. Altitude is a "high-end, sky high shopping mall located on the edges of the universe." The final level, Depot 22, is a three-lane map focused on close-quarter battles.

In addition to the aforementioned maps, Retribution also brings the game's Zombies saga to a close with its fifth and final chapter, titled The Beast from Beyond. This time, players are trapped in a "desolate military station on a distant ice planet," where they'll need to fight through hordes of undead enemies and finally escape from Willard Wyler's horror movies. Like previous Zombies chapters, The Beast from Beyond features new weapons, traps, and other content, as well as guest voice work by the likes of Seth Green and Ike Barinholtz.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Retribution pack releases for PS4 on September 12. There's no word yet on when it will come to Xbox One and PC, but the game's DLC generally arrives on those platforms a month after its PS4 release. Players who've purchased Infinite Warfare's $50 season pass will receive Retribution at no extra cost; Activision hasn't announced its standalone price, but if it follows previous DLC pricing, it will retail for $15.