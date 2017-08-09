Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Absolution DLC Out Now On Xbox One And PC

Following its exclusivity period on PS4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's third major DLC is available for Xbox One and PC. Players on all platforms can now download the Absolution map pack, which adds a handful of new stages to the popular shooter, as well as a new chapter in the Zombies experience.

The Zombies map is the biggest draw of the Absolution DLC. Called "Attack of the Radioactive Thing," this chapter is inspired by 1950s-era monster movies and features guest voice work from Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and Cassandra Peterson (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark). According to Activision, "Players will fight against a new array of zombie enemies across a ravaged beach town where a government science experiment has transformed the residents into flesh-devouring zombies and introduced a new biological menace into the city."

The DLC also adds four new maps to the shooter. The first, Bermuda, is a shanty town "created around the remnants of a crashed ship." Permafrost is a close-quarters map set in a frozen cityscape. Fore is a mini-golf course that features "magical forests, giant creamsicles, and elevated castle walls." The final map, Ember, is a remake of Resistance from Modern Warfare 3.

Players can download the Absolution map pack for $15, but those who've purchased the game's $50 season pass will receive it for no additional cost. In other Call of Duty news, the remastered version of Modern Warfare was recently released as a standalone title on Xbox One and PC, a month after it was available for PS4. Modern Warfare Remastered retails for $40.