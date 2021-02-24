Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 2 Update: Timing, Patch Notes, File Size

It's a very big week for the Call of Duty franchise, as the long-awaited Season 2 update for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone releases very soon. The update that adds the Season 2 content is beginning to roll out now for Black Ops Cold War, while Warzone's Season 2 patch is coming a little later. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect in terms of timing and more.

Black Ops Cold War

The "rolling update" for Black Ops Cold War Season 2 started late in the evening on February 23, so you should be able to start your download right now.

While you have to wait a little longer to actually play the Season 2 content in full, the update immediately unlocks access to the Death Machine Scorestreak, a new title screen, and a new lobby. People have discovered that the UI will vanish if you're idle in the lobby, which is neat.

Cool new thing in COD after the update: leave the lobby idle and it will remove the UI pic.twitter.com/n1vrdKX6ZL — Wesley Yin-Poole (@wyp100) February 24, 2021

Warzone

For Warzone, a similar rolling update is scheduled to begin on February 24 between 9 PM and 11 PM PT, which works out to 12 AM ET and 2 AM ET on February 25.

Season 2 Start Time

Season 2 for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will officially begin at 12 AM ET on February 25 on all platforms.

Patch Notes

The patch notes for Season 2 will be released sometime on February 24, so it shoudn't be much longer until we get all the details. For now, Activision is saying the updates to both games will include quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes, in addition to all the brand-new content for Season 2 in the Battle Pass and beyond. We'll add the patch notes here when they are released later today.

File Size

Treyarch did not disclose the specific file size of the update, but that information should become available in the patch notes later today, if not sooner.

Season 2 Content

Season 2 brings a lot of new content and activities to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which have unified XP progression. Warzone gets new story elements and points of interest on the map, along with two new modes: Exfiltration and Resurgence Extreme. There are also new multiplayer maps in Season 2, including Apocalypse, Golova, and Mansion, while players get a new Scorestreak in the form of Death Machine.

For Zombies, the large-scale Outbreak mode headlines the Season 2 update, while there are also new weapons and challenges. Across the whole game, new Operators are coming in Season 2, along with more Prestige levels and additional weapons.

Double XP

To celebrate the launch of Season 2, double XP will be available across Black Ops Cold War an Warzone for standard XP and weapon XP. This begins at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday, February 26.