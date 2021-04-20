Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Adds Stoner's Delight DLC To Celebrate 4/20

Activision's longstanding tradition of celebrating weed culture's big holiday--4/20--continues this year with the launch of a "Stoner's Delight" DLC bundle for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

This bundle leaked weeks ago, but it's now available to buy in both games. The DLC brings a variety of leafy content to the game, including the "Kushwacked" operator skin, as well as the "Homegrown" and "Big Smoke" weapon blueprints. There is also a "Rolling Leaf" charm, a "Kush Keeper" watch, and more. The bundle costs 2400 COD Points (about $20). You can see a preview of some of the content from the bundle in the image below.

Happy 4/20. 🍃

The Tracer Pack: Stoners Delight is available in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone. pic.twitter.com/fnms0vkMbE — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 20, 2021

Activision has released weed-themed DLC packs for Call of Duty games going back years, so it's not a surprise to see Activision blaze that trail once again. Recreational marijuana is legal in California, which is where Activision's main HQ and developer Treyarch are based, not that it necessarily factors into a release like this.

This pot-themed DLC is just the start of what's new in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone this week. The much-anticipated Season 3 update will begin its rollout this evening, April 20, for Black Ops Cold War and then continue with an update for Warzone on April 21. Big things are planned, including the rumored nuke event that could see Verdansk blown to smithereens.

In other news, a recent leak revealed that 2021's Call of Duty game is called Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it's a World War II-set shooter from Sledgehammer Games. Activision has yet to formally announce the game, but that could happen soon if historical trends continue.