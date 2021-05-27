Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War May 27 Patch Notes Adds Rambo's Gun Game

Another week brings more modes and playlist changes to Black Ops Cold War, as we continue Call of Duty's '80s Action Hero event. Today's May 27 patch notes include a playlist refresher, the introduction of Rambo's Gun Game, a double XP event, and a free access weekend.

New Playlists

Today's update adds a Rambo twist to the Gun Game party mode. Explosive weapons like the Combat Bow, Death Machine, War Machine, and the RPG-7 are now part of the weapon cycle. Thankfully, everyone gets a Stimshot to increase their odds of survival against such powerful weapons. As usual, dying by melee in Gun Game drops you back one stage in the weapon rotation, and the match ends once the first player gets a ranged kill with the ballistic knife.

Additionally for the playlist updates, Snipers Only moshpit returns, and 3v3 Gunfight makes its Cold War debut. Prop Hunt is also being showcased in the Featured playlist hub, while standard Gun Game and Sticks and Stones can be found under the Quick Play tab.

Multi-Team Elimination Updates

Treyarch also highlighted a host of improvements for Cold War's Multi-Team Elimination Fireteam mode. The gameplay and UI improvements include increased XP values, map voting, improved ping visibility, and more. Multi-Team Elimination has the feel of a mini-battle royale, and these changes should make player experience even better.

Double XP And Free Access Weekend

Black Ops Cold War is hosting double XP this weekend, beginning tomorrow May 28 and running through June 1. This is a Black Ops Cold War-specific event, so Warzone players will only earn the standard progression XP rate. Black Ops Cold War is also free to play across all platforms this weekend. From now until June 1, anyone can jump into multiplayer and Zombies Outbreak mode.

You can see the full May 27 patch notes for Black Ops Cold War below, as shared by Treyarch.

Warzone also received a weekly update for May 27 with new weapon balancing, and there was a nerf to the Bertha cargo trucks in solo matches.

GLOBAL

Multiplayer + Outbreak Free Access

Free Access available for download, featuring Multiplayer and Zombies modes through June 1st.

Progression

Addressed an issue where some players’ Season Levels were capped at Level 182 in the After Action Report and in-game scoreboard.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW]

New ‘80s Action Heroes Multiplayer mode available in Featured Playlists.

3v3 Gunfight [NEW]

New 3v3 variant of Gunfight mode available in Featured Playlists.

Multi-Team Elimination

Increased XP values.

Enabled map voting in the playlist.

Increased the opacity of pings for better visibility. Pings will also be less visible while aiming down sights.

Map loading stats that show your performance in Elimination on each map should now properly display the correct stats.

UI

Enemy pings will now follow the pinged player for 5 seconds. To ping an enemy player, with an enemy player in your field of view, double-tap the left d-Pad button on controller or press the Z key twice on your keyboard.

Addressed an issue where the player would sometimes receive a UI error when being downed or killed by the Ballistic Knife.

Medals

The “Have a Blast” Medal can now be earned with explosive Scorestreaks.

UI

Increased the size of Weapon Mastery badges displayed during Best Play.

Featured Playlists

Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW]

Die Hardpoint

Standoff 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Party Games

3v3 Gunfight [NEW]

Multi-Team Moshpit

LEAGUE PLAY

Maps

Removed Checkmate from rotation in CDL Search & Destroy.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Wonder Weapons

Addressed an issue where players could apply an Ammo Mod to the D.I.E. Wonder Weapons.

Ammo Mods

Addressed an issue where the Cryofreeze Ammo Mod visual FX could display on screen when walking backwards.

Stability

Added stability fixes for Fishing.

Featured Playlists