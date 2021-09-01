Battlefield 2042 Beta? Community Movie Update Fortnite Jammer Guide Best Zelda Games New Destiny 2 Creatures New Halo: MCC Armor
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Free Weekend Starts Tomorrow, Here's What's Included

Everyone can play Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and Zombies modes for free September 2-7.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and Zombies content will be free for everyone beginning Thursday and running through early next week, Activision has announced. The free trial is available on all platforms across console and PC.

Everyone can download and play Black Ops Cold War starting Thursday, September 2 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and play as much as they want until September 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. It's a long holiday weekend in the US, as Labor Day is on Monday, September 6, so you might find yourself with some extra time on your hands.

All progress from the Black Ops Cold War free trial will carry forward, and experience also applies to Warzone since those two games share XP and progression.

In terms of what's available in the free trial, players can jump into Moshpit, Nuketown 24/7, and the new Among Us-style Double Agent playlists. The Face Off 6v6 mode is also supported, while Gunfight Tournaments and the standard Team Deathmatch are there, too.

For Zombies, free trial players can check out the Outbreak mode, including the new region Collateral that came to the game in Season 5. Co-op with up to four players in total is supported and players can also level up their characters and unlock new skill tiers.

Free players on PlayStation can check out the Onslaught mode, which is exclusive to PlayStation. Similarly to multiplayer, all progress carries forward to the full game should you decide to buy it once the trial is over.

Finally, Activision announced that people playing the free access version of Black Ops Cold War who buy the full version of the game will get the Season 5 Battle Pass and some free tier skips as a bonus. The game is on sale right now for up to 50% off on all platforms.

The next Call of Duty game is Call of Duty: Vanguard, which launches in November. The game's multiplayer mode will be officially revealed on September 7, and beta tests will be held on all platforms later in the month. If Call of Duty is not your thing, EA's Battlefield 2042 is expected to kick off its open beta in September, while 343 has told fans to expect the next Halo Infinite beta test at some point in the future.

All of the new Call of Duty developments are unfolding as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over harassment and discrimination against women.

