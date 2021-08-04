Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone Are Offering Double XP Ahead Of Season 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are offering double XP this coming weekend, and the timing is notable. That's because with Season 5 beginning on August 12, now is the final chance to make it through the Season 4 battle pass and unlock more content before it goes away.

This double XP weekend for Cold War and Warzone applies to standard progression XP and battle pass XP. The promotional period begins August 6 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and wraps up on August 9 at the same time.

Close out Season Four with Double XP + Double Battle Pass XP all weekend, starting Friday!

Season Five is just around the corner... pic.twitter.com/jWxVA3Lkf6 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 4, 2021

Season 5 begins August 12 and there is a lot more content expected for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, so fans of both games have more to look forward to. For more, check out everything we know so far about Season 5 ahead of its launch next week.

Outside of those games, Activision recently reaffirmed that Sledgehammer will release its new Call of Duty game later this year, and it will take players to a setting that "fans know and love." It is widely rumored that the game is a sequel to 2017's Call of Duty: WWII and returns to that historical setting. This game is rumored to be announced in August, so it might not be much longer until we know more.

Outside of the console/PC series, Activision also just announced that it created a new internal mobile studio to work on a second Call of Duty game for phones.

Beyond Activision's games, parent company Activision Blizzard is embroiled in a lawsuit from the state of California over the company's reported "frat boy" culture and discrimination against women. During an earnings call, CEO Bobby Kotick responded to the suit and said, "There is no place at our company where discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind will be tolerated." He also promised to fire employees and managers who have run afoul of Activision Blizzard's policies.