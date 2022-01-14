Call Of Duty 2022 Rumored To Arrive Early Due To Poor Vanguard Sales

This year's Call of Duty could be coming as early as October, as claimed by journalist Tom Henderson, who has built a reputable history of leaking information surrounding Call of Duty and other major franchises.

In a tweet on January 13, Henderson reports of hearing "rumblings" that this fall's Call of Duty game, which is presumed to be a follow-up to Modern Warfare 2019, could be pushed ahead one month early for an October release. The leaker claims this change would be due to Call of Duty: Vanguard's poor sales. While Vanguard did top the PlayStation Store sales charts in North America and Europe for its November launch, the overall sales were in a bit of a decline over last year's numbers for Black Ops Cold War.

Henderson also added that the early launch of Call of Duty 2022 would bring a "big" update to Call of Duty: Warzone shortly after. However, this Warzone report seems to follow suit with past titles, as Raven Software integrated both 2020's Black Ops Cold War and 2021's Vanguard into Warzone within a month or two of each game's release.

As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.

With these claims, Henderson also says that the Modern Warfare sequel is currently scheduled to be revealed over the summer. This wouldn't be too surprising either as the timeframe falls in line with past reveals, as Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard both had August reveal dates.

Other rumored details regarding Call of Duty 2022 include a story focusing on Colombian drug cartels, a "moral compass" system, and a Warzone map that includes the classic locations of Afghan, Quarry, Terminal, and Trailer Park from 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty continues to churn out new content on as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team, and Activision Blizzard employees have recently reported radio silence from leadership in regards to attempts of reconciliation. Activision Blizzard also faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.