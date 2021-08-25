Bungie's 30th Anniversary Store Looks Amazing

Bungie is celebrating its 30th anniversary right now with a range of commemorative merchandise, but it's the store page's retro splash artwork that really caught our attention. The faux-webpage takes fans back not quite 30 years, but to the earliest days of Bungie's web presence, with a 1997-era Bungie Store.

The webpage directs customers to place their orders through fax, phone, mail or email, with listings for compact discs, hats, posters, t-shirts, and Bungie's iconic 90s-era game bundle, the Mac Action Sack (selling for a bargain of $777,777.77). Wrapped in classic 90s web design, the splash page is full of lovely little easter eggs for retro gamers--sadly none of the links are actually functional though, clicking on any of the links will take you straight to the actual store page.

Amazing job to whoever came up with the web page on the Bungie Store for the 30th anniversary pic.twitter.com/xx4mVepjDM — Jean-Luc Seipke (@JeanLucSeipke) August 24, 2021

The actual sale sadly isn't offering the Mac Action Pack, but you can grab yourself a range of commemorative clothing, a poster, water bottle, mug, or a selection of pins.

Destiny 2 players will be receiving a 30th anniversary gift from Bungie free of charge, when the 30th anniversary pack drops. The pack includes a new pirate-themed dungeon, a Thorn-inspired armor set, and more items and cosmetics themed after Bungie and its various titles.