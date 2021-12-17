Bungie Website Adds Section Dedicated To Mental Health Resources

The subject of mental health is one that continues to permeate through the gaming industry daily. One developer has acted to try and help the cause, as Bungie has added a mental health resource page to its website for Destiny 2 players to use in time of need.

Bungie revealed the website as part of its final This Week At Bungie update of the year. The site includes references for suicide prevention, self-harm, anxiety, depression, and many more. Resources include tips on recognizing the signs of these ailments, anti-bullying measures to help victims, and many more.

"We want to share a message with everyone who’s experiencing a mental health issue: it’s okay to not be okay," a statement on the website reads. "You aren’t alone. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health."

The website was made in partnership with Guardians Mental Health, a non-profit organization that focuses on mental health specifically in the gaming community. They provide multiple avenues of support for those seeking mental health help, including a provider locator and free mental health kits for those going through a mental illness.

Bungie has come under fire for its workplace culture in recent weeks after a report from IGN detailed multiple accounts of abuse, with the head of HR stepping down as a result. Bungie's CEO Pete Parsons responded to the allegations, saying, "I’m heartened by the progress we have made, but it is not enough, and it has taken too long. It also does not sweep away the bad experiences people have had at our studio."