Bungie Offers Free Destiny 2 Emblem Code To Commemorate Fans' Art

Destiny 2 subreddits r/DTG and r/Destiny2 dedicated their time and pixels to r/place, Reddit's 4-day collaborative project where users can change the color of a single pixel every few minutes--creating an everchanging giant mosaic of pixel art. To remember this moment where teamwork from Destiny fans made a little corner for Destiny 2 in the r/place space--that's crowd-sourced art by millions of users on the 4 million pixel canvas--Bungie offers a free emblem.

For the Crushed Gamma emblem, head to your Bungie account and redeem the code: D97-YCX-7JK. After redeeming the code, players can collect this emblem from their Flair Collections tab in-game.

Destiny themed pixel art in 2022's r/place canvas

Defending their pixel art was no easy task because other Reddit users can easily build other art on top of their zone, yet r/DTG and r/Destiny 2 were able to keep their art of Telesto, the classic Ghost shell, the Traveler at the Tower, Vow of the Disciple raid boss Rhulk with the Black Fleet, the Ace of Space hand cannon, Savathun's symbol, and of course the names of the Destiny subreddit pages until the final image.

R/place first began in 2017 by Josh Wardle, the creator of Wordle, and made its return this year on April Fools' 2022. The second Iron Banner in Season of the Risen returns on April 12, and Bungie warns players to spend their Iron Banner tokens before it's too late. Also, Xur is back to selling high stat items after a bug made Xur's offers incredibly lackluster.