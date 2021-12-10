Bungie Disables Two Destiny 2 Exotics To Prevent Potential Exploits

Two of Destiny 2's Exotics--high-level gear that provide a number of powerful perks--have been temporarily disabled this week. In its latest blog update, Bungie said that the Hunter Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves Exotic arms and the Titan Icefall Mantle Exotic gauntlets were being disabled due to issues surrounding potential exploits.

These exploits have been used to make one of the newest Exotic weapons in the game, the sidearm Forerunner, a more powerful option for combat in the game's multiplayer. Forerunner on its own is a powerful weapon with fantastic range and a high-damage output that can take out a Guardian in just three well-aimed shots, and to make the weapon a balanced threat, Bungie designed it to use special ammo. That ammo type isn't too readily available in the Crucible, so players have to conserve it and use weapons that utilize those powerful rounds at a more strategic time.

As Bungie and a few other players discovered though, Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves can be used to get free ammo for the gun, which is why it was disabled. As for Icefall Mantle, Bungie took that Exotic armor offline due to an issue with cooldowns when using that gear.

Icefall Mantle replaces a Titan's Barricade ability with a personal overshield, which has the side-effect of slowing the Titan down and not recharging the Barrier ability. However, it seems like the Exotic is not working as Bungie intended. Telesto fans can also breathe easy knowing that for once, the infamous Exotic wasn't causing any problems.

If you're still keen on getting the Halo-inspired sidearm, you can check out our guide on how to get Forerunner, as well as our feature on how to get Gjallarhorn. In case you missed it last night, Bungie also debuted a spooky new trailer at The Game Awards for next year's Witch Queen expansion.