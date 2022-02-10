Bungie Details New Exotic Armor Arriving In Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Destiny 2's weapons and gear trailer last week gave a quick preview of upcoming Exotics in The Witch Queen expansion, but some items shown in the trailer weren't given a description. The This Week At Bungie post gives a deeper look at the Exotic armor and its perks for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans--each class will have two new Exotic armor pieces.

Hunter Exotic armor

The Hunter Exotic helmet, Blight Ranger Helm, comes with the perk Voltaic Mirror, which increases the amount of damage output when an attack is reflected by the Arcstrider's Arc Staff Super. This class is also getting the Renewal Grasps gauntlet which includes the Depths of Duskfield perk. The Stasis Duskfield grenades have a larger radius and reduce "incoming damage for allies within the Duskfield’s range."

Warlock Exotic armor

The Secant Filaments leg armor for Warlocks has a perk called Devouring Rift that buffs the Empowering Rift "allowing for damage from both allies and individual players the ability to disrupt foes," Bungie said. The Witch Queen ViDoc mentioned that this Exotic has a healing component as well. Warlocks are also getting new gauntlets called Osmiomancy Gauntlets with a perk called Fervid Coldsnap. This armor recharges Stasis Coldsnap grenades, but direct impact recharges it faster--it also has better tracking.

Titan Exotic armor

The Loreley Splendor Helm is a flaming Titan helmet with the Cauterizing Flame perk. Currently, Sunbreaker Titans use the Sun Warrior passive buff when standing in Sunspots to make abilities recharge quicker and increase the duration of their Super. Now, the Cauterizing Flame perk also allows the Sunspots to heal players.

In the trailer, a Titan using Hoarfrost-Z chest armor placed a large Stasis barricade--now we have a name for this perk. Glacial Fortification turns the Titan's Barricade into a huge barricade of Stasis crystals, which serve as a way to slow down nearby enemies. On top of all of that, this perk increases the Fireteam's reload speed, stability, and range.

So far, Bungie has mentioned 14 new Exotics arriving with The Witch Queen expansion on February 22. Players can also look forward to class-unique Exotic Glaives and exciting new Exotic weapons.