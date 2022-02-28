BTS Mic Drops Their Way Into Garena Free Fire Via A New Collaboration Event This March

Mobile developer Garena has announced a new partnership for its widely popular mobile battle royale game Garena Free Fire with the also widely popular Korean pop group BTS.

BTS has been named a global ambassador for the game, which crossed 1 billion downloads on the Google Play store alone in July 2021. The partnership also includes an in-game event slated for March that will see the band "enter the world of Free Fire," though specific details on that event have not been specified.

BTS joins the battle royale in this new partnership with Garena Free Fire.

"We are absolutely excited to welcome BTS as our latest brand ambassador," Harold Teo, a producer at Garena working on Free Fire, said in the press release. "Bringing BTS into the Free Fire universe will offer our players more ways to engage with the game, socialize with the community, and enjoy new experiences."

BTS is the latest collaboration with Garena for the game, with other recent partnerships including Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed, Capcom and Street Fighter, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play mobile battle royale on iOS and Android where 50 players compete to be the last one standing in 10-minute matches. A second version with updated graphics, Garena Free Fire Max, is also available for download.