Both Fire Emblem Warriors Games Are Discounted To Great Prices At Amazon

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is only $45 right now.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently discounted to $45 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen since Three Hopes launched a few months ago. If you haven't checked out the original Fire Emblem Warriors, you can pick it up for only $28 at Amazon.

It earned a 7/10 in our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review thanks to its great character development and fun action combat. A demo is available on the eShop if you’re interested in testing out the game before buying a copy.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes builds on the foundation laid by the original from 2017. There’s a big difference this time around, however, as you’ll see more than a few familiar faces from the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, including Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Aside from the usual Musuo action, which has you facing off against hundreds of foes in large-scale battles, you’ll also be able to give commands to your army as you work to gain the upper hand.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Nintendo Switch
