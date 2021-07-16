Borderlands 1v1 Game Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 6 Destiny 2 Season 15 Update Little Mermaid First Images Baldur's Gate Patch Notes

Borderlands Dev's Project 1v1 Game Is Still In The Works

The FPS with a twist is still in development, but the pandemic had an impact.

Borderlands developer Gearbox Software announced a unique new FPS in 2017 called Project 1v1, but we haven't heard a lot about it since. The game remains in development, Gearbox's Randy Pitchford says, but it has undergone some changes, it seems.

Asked to provided an update on the game, Pitchford said on Twitter that development remains ongoing, though the project has changed due in part to the pandemic. "The pandemic shook us up a bit, but we went through a chrysalis and I am excited for what will emerge," he said.

Project 1v1 was described as a fast-paced 1v1 first-person combat with the metagame strategy of a collectible card game."

In addition to the pandemic, Gearbox has undergone a change in ownership since Project 1v1 was announced. The Texas-based studio is now owned by the Embracer Group in a $1.3 billion deal.

Looking ahead, Gearbox has said it looks forward to announcing new IP and more as a result of the buyout. The studio isn't walking away from the Borderlands series, however, as it's developing a Borderlands spin-off called Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for release in 2022. This is the kind of fantasy RPG that Pitchford has been trying to make for decades after unsuccessfully pitching a Lord of the Rings game.

In other Gearbox news, Pitchford recently discussed the upcoming Borderlands movie and how Eli Roth filmed multiple "zingers" for the film that might set up a sequel.

