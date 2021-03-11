Borderlands 3 Director's Cut Delayed To April 8 Due To Texas Storm

Borderlands 3's Director's Cut DLC has been delayed to April due to complications from the recent severe weather and power outages in Texas. Gearbox issued a statement saying that the conditions "unavoidably disrupted" its work, forcing it to push back the add-on by a few weeks. The new release date is April 8.

The Director's Cut had been set for March 18, a date that was set in early February. But a severe winter storm hit Texas and surrounding regions on February 13, causing widespread blackouts and other infrastructure problems. Many Texans had no heat and frozen pipes for several days, and the death toll reached 70 in the United States.

Thankfully, Gearbox says, its employees are all safe. But the studio, based near Dallas, TX, was impacted by the storm regardless. It says it has now shifted the Director's Cut date to "deliver the best possible experience."

Hey Vault Hunters, we have an important update for you. pic.twitter.com/Vqn1VSrDGK — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 11, 2021

The Director's Cut update will include a series of new story missions, behind-the-scenes content like bloopers and bonus footage, and a full-fledged Raid boss called Hemovorous the Invincible. It will cost 500 Eridium to unlock the door and take on the raid.

Borderlands 3 will also get Vault Cards, which offer exclusive cosmetic rewards for completing daily and weekly challenges. Finally, a new set of Multi-Verse cosmetics is coming with the second season pass. These special cosmetic packs do more than simply change the color tone of your characters, instead changing their whole geometry based on how they might look in an alternate universe. The Final Form pack shows the Vault Hunters if they'd never become Vault Hunters, while the Disciples of the Vault pack shows how they'd look if they'd become followers of the Calypso cult.