Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Sonic Colors: Ultimate Pokemon Go Fest 2021 CoD Warzone Patch Notes Switch Pro Prime Day TV Deals

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night May Be Getting A Sequel

A financial report from publisher 505 Games refers to a "second version in development," the same way the report notes Ghostrunner's sequel.

By on

Comments

The metroidvania throwback Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night may be getting a sequel. Publisher 505 put out a financial report with new information on many of its games, and the slide devoted to Bloodstained references a "second version in development."

The wording is unusual for a sequel, and it could be referring to some kind of remaster or next-gen upgrade. But notably, the very next slide is for Ghostrunner, which we know is getting a sequel, and it also refers to a "second version" in the same way. It also lists a next-gen version as an entirely separate bullet point.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Livestream
  2. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal | State of Play
  3. Horizon Forbidden West - Official Gameplay Reveal And Breakdown Trailer
  4. Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Recap Trailer
  5. 22 Things You Didn't Know about Resident Evil Village
  6. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Gameplay Reveal
  7. King Of Fighters 15 - Official Blue Mary Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  8. Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate - Official Title Reveal Trailer
  9. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
  10. Dying Light 2 | Dying 2 Know Livestream
  11. Sonic Colors Ultimate - Official Announcement Trailer
  12. Sonic Central 30th Anniversary Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night - Release Date Trailer

The slide also reveals that Bloodstained has sold more than 1 million copies and generated revenue of roughly 30 million euro (roughly $36 million USD). 505 also cited its relatively high score on GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

While Bloodstained has only had one major release, it has spawned a franchise with two spin-offs so far--Curse of the Moon and its sequel, Curse of the Moon 2. Those were both 8-bit de-makes that reimagined Bloodstained's characters in the style of the classic NES Castlevania games, the same way Bloodstained is based heavily on later PS1-era Castlevania games. Plus Bloodstained itself has gotten a steady stream of post-launch updates, adding new characters, difficulty modes, and more.

The project was spearheaded by Koji Igarashi, known for his work on Symphony of the Night and subsequent Castlevania games before leaving Konami in 2014. He crowdfunded Bloodstained on Kickstarter promising a return to those action-adventure roots with a modest $500,000 goal. The Kickstarter was fully funded and ended at $5.5 million.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Nintendo Switch
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)