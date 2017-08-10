Blizzard Launching "Global Diversity And Inclusion Initiative"

Kotaku has obtained an internal memo from Blizzard in which the Overwatch and World of Warcraft developer announced a new "global diversity and inclusion initiative." The purpose of the campaign is to recruit and retain more women and minority groups that are currently underrepresented at the Irvine, California-based giant.

Not only that, but Blizzard said in the memo that it wants to improve the work environment for women and underrepresented minority groups.

Blizzard CEO and co-founder Mike Morhaime said in the email that women make up 21 percent of Blizzard's workforce currently, while underrepresented minority groups stand at 14 percent. Female developers leave Blizzard "at a higher rate than men," Morhaime explained. The executive added that the percentage of female developers and how frequently they leave is in line with the industry overall.

Morhaime went on to say that Blizzard does not plan to have "quotas" for new hires. However, Blizzard plans to work with groups like Girls Who Code and other women's groups to find candidates.

"Our diversity initiative will require a commitment from every one of us, but especially from our leaders, managers, and hiring teams," Morhaime said. "We appreciate your dedication to help Blizzard achieve this goal."

In other recent Blizzard news, Morhaime confirmed that the gaming giant's incubation team is working on multiple new IPs.