Blizzard Dev Warns Against Diablo 2: Resurrected Alpha Scams

A Blizzard developer has warned fans to be wary of sites claiming to offer access to the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected alpha. They are scams.

Community development lead Adam Fletcher said on Twitter that he's seen these scams and is advising people to be careful and understand that they're all fakes. The only way to get into the Diablo II: Resurrected technical alpha is through Blizzard itself. You can opt in to the alpha test on your Battle.net profile page--here's how.

Just a heads-up to everyone interested in Diablo II: Resurrected and the Tech Alpha...

Don't fall for scams. I've seen numerous places state they are running contests or giving away access. That isn't true. Best way to get in is to opt-in on https://t.co/YOHuBv0Ppl! — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) March 2, 2021

Producer Matthew Cederquist told GameSpot at BlizzCon that the alpha test will begin soon and it will allow players to provide feedback to the developers, who will then go over these notes and decide how to change the game for its public release.

Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 later this year. The game is being developed in part by Vicarious Visions, the studio that created the excellent Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake, and is now folded into Blizzard.