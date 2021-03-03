Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Fortnite Update 15.50 Aliens: Fireteam Dr. Seuss PS Plus March Elden Ring Leaked Video

Blizzard Dev Warns Against Diablo 2: Resurrected Alpha Scams

Sites claiming to have keys to the alpha are all trying to scam you, Blizzard says.

By on

Comments

A Blizzard developer has warned fans to be wary of sites claiming to offer access to the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected alpha. They are scams.

Community development lead Adam Fletcher said on Twitter that he's seen these scams and is advising people to be careful and understand that they're all fakes. The only way to get into the Diablo II: Resurrected technical alpha is through Blizzard itself. You can opt in to the alpha test on your Battle.net profile page--here's how.

Producer Matthew Cederquist told GameSpot at BlizzCon that the alpha test will begin soon and it will allow players to provide feedback to the developers, who will then go over these notes and decide how to change the game for its public release.

Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 later this year. The game is being developed in part by Vicarious Visions, the studio that created the excellent Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake, and is now folded into Blizzard.

Click To Unmute
  1. Zelda BOTW Expert Reacts to EVEN MORE Viral Reddit Clips
  2. Aliens: Fireteam - Announce Trailer
  3. First 22 Minutes Of It Takes Two
  4. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Accolades Trailer
  5. It Takes Two Is Gaming's First Proper Rom-Com (Feat. Greg Miller)
  6. Monster Hunter Rise – Official Light Weapons Gameplay Trailer
  7. Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Emma Gameplay Trailer
  8. Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 - Release Trailer
  9. Gears 5 | Operation 6 Trailer
  10. Hyper Scape - Exclusive Season 3 Features Trailer
  11. Fantasian - Official Story Trailer
  12. Fantasian - Official Special Features Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Diablo 2: Resurrected Deep Dive Panel | BlizzCon 2021

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Diablo II
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)