Black Friday Deal: Save $800 On High-End Razer Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade 14" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is currently on sale for $2,000, down from $2,800, at Amazon for Black Friday.

Price: $2000 ( $2800 )

$2000 ( ) Display: 14 inches

14 inches CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core GPU: ‎NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

‎NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: ‎16 GB DDR4

‎16 GB DDR4 Storage: 1 TB SSD

This is definitely a high-end gaming laptop. There are cheaper options for those who want to do casual on-the-go gaming, but as a splurge option for heavy duty gaming--Razer's 14" gaming laptop with RTX 3080 is a great option.

Is it a must buy? It really depends. You could definitely find comparable options that are a couple hundred bucks less. For example, the ASUS Rog Zephyrus G15 with a RTX 3080, which is discounted to just $1,760 right now.

If you're looking for something even cheaper with lower specs, there's also options like ASUS Rog Zephyrus 14 with AMD Radeon RX 6800S for $1,400 (discounted from $1,900). Of course, this Zephyrus 14 option isn't a one-to-one with the discounted Razer Blade 14. RTX 3080 is more powerful than RX 6800S, and there are other hardware differences.

For more PC Black Friday deals, check out our roundup of discounted PC Games via Green Man Gaming and Epic Games' Black Friday sales.