Big Destiny 2 Companion App Update Coming, See What's New

Bungie is updating the Destiny Companion mobile app for the upcoming sequel. An update due out on August 22 will add two major new features. As outlined in this Bungie blog post, the first of these is an "Explore" tab that has details on "all about what's happening in the world of Destiny."

More specifically, this tab will let players "stay up to date with the latest news and updates" on Destiny 2. It will also allow users to "discover new events and activities, see the latest amazing celebrations from our community, and find community and help with forums and groups."

The Destiny Companion app's other new feature for Destiny 2 is Clan support. According to Bungie, you can create or join a Clan and invite others to play with you. From the app, you can also manage your Clan roster, track progression and rewards, and speak with Clan members through text chat. You can also create a "unique banner" for you Clan.

These new features add to the Companion app's existing functionality such as gear-management, recruitment for Fireteams, Profile management, and support services.

Importantly, this update will "overwrite the Destiny 1 version of the Companion." The Destiny 1 API is staying online, but you'll need to use a third-party app to access it.

Go to Bungie's blog to learn more about what's new in the Companion app and more.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has announced when people can start pre-loading the game ahead of its launch for Xbox One and PS4 in September. Additionally, there will be a day-one update, but we don't know what's in it yet.

The Destiny 2 PC beta starts later this week--check out a trailer for it here.