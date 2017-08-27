Bethesda Game Of Thrones Project Potentially Leaked

The mother of massive RPGs may be working on a proper Game of Thrones video game or project of some sort. An unfinished page on Target's website may have just leaked what Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Game Studios has been working on.

The page, spotted first by NeoGAF, went up today and has not gone down at the time of publication of this story. There's nothing special to it, just a header that says "Bethesda: Game of Thrones" and the category labels show that it's meant to be a featured product. It should be noted, however, that there is nothing labeling this as a video game.

With the convolution of dragons and feuds in The Elder Scrolls' Tamriel, Bethesda might be the right studio to aim for a Game of Thrones game worthy of the TV series’ standards. While this listing confirms nothing, we do know Bethesda has been keeping at least five projects under wraps. "We have two larger projects that are more classically the scale of what we do, but even bigger," studio director Todd Howard said earlier this year.

Bethesda has not yet replied to our request for comment and we will update the story if the team shares any new information.

If the rumor does prove to be true, Bethesda's iteration could be the RPG gem among the Game of Thrones titles already in existence. We've already seen one RPG version of Game of Thrones by Cyanide Studios and Focus Home Interactive in 2012. Again in 2012, a Game of thrones MMORPG, Game of Thrones: Seven Kingdoms, was announced and revealed at GDC, but apparently fell into the void of development hell and shut down its official website in 2014. Telltale released an episodic interpretation of the series, Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series, in 2014, and is now working on a second season.

This listing could have been purely a mistake, but it's not implausible. Game of Thrones and Bethesda sounds like a match made in heaven and an announcement could be made soon. Until then, we'll cross our fingers and pray to our Weirwood trees that the rumors are true.