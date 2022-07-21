Best Zelda Merch: 30 Cool Products That Fans Will Love

After decades of games that have touched every generation of Nintendo's hardware, The Legend of Zelda series has become ingrained in popular culture. Whether it's Link's signature green tunic, the iconic Triforce emblem, or the sound of an Ocarina directing the flow of time, the legacy of that little hero is one that has been celebrated by fans over the years. And if you've got someone who dreams of visiting Hyrule one day, then at least you can prepare them for the next trip to that fantasy land with some neat merchandise.

From clothing to backpacks, Switch covers to custom controllers and more, we've rounded up some of the best Legend of Zelda merchandise that you can get your hands on today. Remember, it's dangerous to go alone without a T-shirt that has the Triforce of courage on it!

Legend of Zelda fused bead kit

Beads are fantastic for a number of decorative reasons, especially when they kind of resemble classic video game pixels. Perler Beads has noticed this and whipped up a collection of over 2,000 beads in a kit that can be used to create Link and other Legend of Zelda characters, perfect for any gaming fan in your family who's also dabbles in craft hobbies on the side. You can then put magnets on the back of the figures and stick them on your fridge!

The Legend of Zelda Art Books and Compendiums

With decades of games, lore, and adventures, the storyline of The Legend of Zelda happens to be rather gigantic. Fortunately, there's no shortage of books and compendiums out there that help piece together the timelines of various games, fill in gaps and provide a comprehensive look at Link's many quests. Hyrule Historia is a gigantic tome to read through, its companion book Art and Artifacts provides a deep dive into the art of the series, and Creating A Champion chronicles the development of Breath of the Wild through gorgeous art. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition of The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia has an iconic cover.

Legend of Zelda manga collection

Alternatively, grab the Legend of Zelda manga series that tells the story of Link and his journey to find the spiritual stones that hold the key to the Triforce. Beautifully illustrated by Akira Himekawa, the manga tells the stories of a number of classic Zelda games. It comes in multiple different editions, including a gorgeous hardcover set that has a treasure chest box.

First 4 Figures collectible Link statue

If your desk is looking a bit sparse, liven it up with some Breath of the Wild art. This particular statue from First 4 Figures features Link with his bow drawn and is wonderfully detailed. As an added bonus the base also has an LED function that lights up, giving the collectible a neat glow through ancient Hyrule text.

First 4 Figures collectible Zelda statue

Link on his own makes for a great collectible statue, but he needs to be paired up with Princess Zelda to create a dynamic duo combination in your home. Like the Link statue, Zelda's recreation features vibrant colors, plenty of detail, and an LED light-up base for that added touch of class.

Legend of Zelda classic NES title T-shirt

When you're shopping for a video game fan in your life, you can seldom go wrong with a T-Shirt that speaks to their fandom. Based on the original Legend of Zelda main menu screen from the NES days, this design is a striking ode to the past and is officially endorsed by Nintendo.

Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild T-shirt

For newer fans of The Legend of Zelda, this Breath of the Wild T-Shirt is on point to deliver some cotton goodness. It features Link's latest incarnation in a stunning print that's locked and loaded to fire an arrow of light.

Triforce hoodie

Get ready for those cold months with a thick hoodie that has a print of the legendary Triforce on it. The print itself has a classy look to it, plus the front pockets are perfect for either keeping your hands warm or storing your Switch inside of it when you're out and about.

The Legend of Zelda ankle socks 5-pack

Few of us want to admit it, but we'll reach an age where we're happy to get socks as a gift. Especially when said socks wrap your feet in glorious green colors, Triforce symbols, and protective cotton Hyrulian shields.

Geeknet's The Legend of Zelda 15 days of socks

For even more socky goodness, Geeknet offers a pack of 15 socks in one bundle that's got plenty of Legend of Zelda symbols, colors, and motifs sewn into their designs. That'll keep your feet warm for half a month at the very least. Or a full month, if you regularly wash them.

Bioworld Legend of Zelda beanie

When your body and feet are covered, the next purchase to complete a Legend of Zelda ensemble look is a trendy beanie, naturally. Bioworld's Legend of Zelda headgear keeps things simple with a Triforce emblem and a toasty warm construction that should fit just about any size head.

The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess jewelry

Diamonds are so last century because any real fan of Zelda will be looking to elegantly show off their love for the series with some themed jewelry. Made from high-quality metal alloys, this jewelry won't break the bank either and comes packaged in a beautiful wooden box.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time makeup brush set

I don't know much about make-up, but I do know that applying cosmetic products with a collection of Zelda-inspired sword handle brushes is very cool. Plus, these brushes have intricate designs, and the set is reasonably priced.

Master Sword Light

In Zelda lore, the Master Sword is a righteous weapon of power that can be used to seal evil away whenever it threatens Hyrule. While such a weapon doesn't exist in this mortal realm, the next best thing is a replica of it that has been turned into a nightlight and can be wielded to banish any nearby darkness in your room.

3D Illusion Legend of Zelda lamp

Another great option to keep the shadows at bay, this 3D illusion night light doesn't just provide reassuring illumination, it looks like pure art from the Hyrule region when it's turned on.

The Legend of Zelda metal coasters

We're not saying that anyone will use these--because who wants to cover this fine art up with a beverage--but at least you'll have a great new set of coasters to whip out when you have company.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild plushies

In these tough times, there's one thing you can always count on and that's the soothing power of a plushie. Whether you want one or several to hug, Little Buddy has several options that are cute, officially licensed, and look great on a shelf when they're not being used for stress relief.

Link Nendoroid figures

Nendoroid figures happen to hit a perfect middle-ground for collectible charm and highly poseable fun. These Legend of Zelda figures live up to the high standard of the Good Smile company and are essential for any Breath of the Wild or Wind Waker collection thanks to their stunning colors, amazing detail, and the variety of action poses that you can strike with them.

Hori Legend of Zelda Joy-Con

Never discount how handy it is to have extra Joy-Con, especially when you can display them as a line of collectible art peripherals. Hori's officially licensed Legend of Zelda left Joy-Con looks especially great, as it sports rich Hyrule artwork and a terrific D-pad that can handle plenty of frantic finger action. Anyone who wants a traditional D-pad for their Switch should pick one up.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition Switch Joy-Con

You don't need to be a Zelda fan to appreciate these Joy-Con controllers that are dressed in royal blue Skyward Sword colors, as this design is pure regal splendor. These and will perfectly complement the gaming setup of any Zelda fan.

PowerA wireless Legend of Zelda controller

If you'd prefer something more traditional, PowerA's wireless controller packs everything you'd need in a regular device and adds a delightful layer of Zelda-inspired art on top of it. It also has built-in motion controls, button-mapping features, and a solid battery life.

PDP Breath of the Wild wired Switch controller

PDP's option for a Zelda-inspired wired controller has back paddles and motion controls. For its artwork, you get Link in a heroic pose, flanked by black and gold color textures that wouldn't look out of place in Breath of the Wild.

Legend of Zelda Switch carry case

For when you need the world to know that your Switch is loaded with Legend of Zelda games, this decorative carry case should send the right message. Not just a good-looking case to store your Switch inside of, it's also packed with features that'll keep your console protected.

PDP Gaming Breath of the Wild travel case

A bigger option for the Switch gamer on the go, PDP's travel case has room for the console and pretty much everything else as well, including the dock. Plus, it also sports the same lovely Breath of the Wild artwork that you'll find on the PDP controller we mentioned earlier.

Link's shield green canvas backpack

Finally, there's a proper backpack that you can use to show everyone behind you what your favorite game franchise is. Green canvas, a Hyrule shield, and plenty of storage space makes this perfect for any trip.

Switch Legend of Zelda skin stickers

When you want to customize your Switch, doing so is remarkably simple thanks to some easy-to-apply decals. DSLeego has skins for both the regular Switch and the newer OLED model, with each design giving you plenty of Breath of the Wild key art to apply to your console, dock, and Joy-Con.

Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Is your available pocket real estate space at a dangerously low level? Then take this Link back to the past with Nintendo's Zelda Game & Watch. This adorable little handheld comes with three classic Zelda games: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and Link's Awakening. It has a sharp (albeit tiny) LCD screen, a lovely design, and comes with a built-in display stand to show it off.

Zelda and Loftwing Amiibo

Nintendo is basically the only big game in town when it comes to Toys to Life merchandise, and with Amiibo that look this delightful, it's not hard to see why. This Zelda and Loftwing Amiibo is a charming addition to any collection, and if you happen to own Skyward Sword HD, you can use it to enjoy fun in-game extra features.

The Legend of Zelda playing cards

Classic playing cards are a relic of a less-cool past, but these Legend of Zelda cards put a modern spin into the deck. Created to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series, they'll make any poker night more fascinating when you start dealing out Links and Ganondorfs in each hand.

The Legend Of Zelda : Breath of the Wild collector's box

When you haven't had your fill of Breath of the Wild, this collector's box should hit the spot. Especially if you use the included Bento box to serve yourself a tasty lunch. Aside from that, there's also a lovely water bottle, journal, messenger bag, and more all featuring familiar symbols from the legendary game.

Culture Fly: The Legend of Zelda collector box

Inside of this The Legend of Zelda collector's box that is exclusive to Best Buy, you'll get a cozy blanket, water bottle, canvas pouch, statue, and a notebook. A great way to keep warm in fandom style.