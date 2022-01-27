Best Xbox Controller Chargers To Keep You Plugged In

When you're running out of charged controllers, the Fosmon Dual charger should get you and both your gaming partner back in the fight with its quick charging. Out of the box, you'll get the unit and two 2,200mAh rechargeable batteries that are capable of providing up to 40-45 hours of play time on each charge. Placing a controller in the dock is easy enough, thanks to the metal conductor, and you can easily store your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S peripherals on the charger when your console is switched off.