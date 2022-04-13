Talismans are an underrated part of any character build in Elden Ring. There are dozens of Talismans for players to find across the Lands Between, with each of them able to affect a player's stats in one way or another. Of course, this means that are certainly Talismans better suited for certain builds. Melee characters will want to use a completely different set of Talismans than a magic or ranged character.

When players first start out in Elden Ring, they'll only have access to one Talisman slot. However, as the game progresses and players take out demigods, they'll keep earning additional pouches so they can equip more Talismans. Once this happens, the choices between which Talismans to equip will become a little more difficult.

For some help with that, we've compiled a list of the best Talismans to use in Elden Ring, along with the locations players can find them. These Talismans will also be diverse, so any build will be able to find one they can use.

Green Turtle Talisman

We'll begin with a vastly underrated Talisman that any build can make use of. The Green Turtle Talisman raises Stamina Recovery Speed by a full eight points, which doesn't sound like it would make much of a difference. However, once players equip and begin using the Talisman, they'll find it difficult to play without it.

While Green Turtle will be more attractive to melee characters, any player that wants to recover their Stamina bar quicker can use the Talisman to great effect. Players can find the Green Turtle Talisman in an underground chest in Summonwater Village.

Radagon's Soreseal

Radagon's Soreseal is undoubtedly one of the best Talismans in Elden Ring. It's pretty much only usable by melee characters, as it vastly increases four key Attributes by five points each (Endurance, Dexterity, Vigor, Strength). This is the equivalent of instantly adding 20 levels to a player's stats. The caveat to this Attribute raise is players will increase their damage taken by 15%.

While players might want to use the Radagon's Scarseal Talisman, which carries fewer Attribute increases but only 10% increased damage taken, the Soreseal is the better option. Players are gaining an extra eight levels in exchange for only 5% more damage taken when using the Soreseal.

Radagon's Soreseal is found in Fort Faroth, which is located in Caelid. Players can go into the bottom of the fort, go past the Harpies, up the ladder, and take a right across the wooden roof. Then, they can head down a hole in the roof and down another level to find the Talisman.

Marika's Soreseal

Marika's Soreseal is essentially Radagon's Soreseal but for magic characters. This Talisman increases four Attributes, Mind, Intelligence, Arcane, and Faith, by five points each. Once again, this allows players to basically gain 20 levels instantly. However, in return, players take 10% more damage from enemies.

The benefits of Marika's Soreseal are unquestionable. Magic characters tend to stay back and not get hit much anyway since they're casting spells, so less damage negation shouldn't be a huge worry. Gaining 20 extra levels is a huge boon for players who utilize Sorcery or Incantations, though.

To find Marika's Soreseal in Elden Ring, players need to make it all the way to the Haligtree in Consecrated Snowfields. They then need to reach Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. There will be a Site of Grace here, called the Prayer Room, where players can find the Talisman behind a fogged door that requires two Stonesword Keys to get through.

Radagon Icon

We're sticking with a focus on magic characters by listing the Radagon Icon Talisman. This mid-game Talisman decreases the amount of time it takes to cast spells and Incantations. This allows players to get a spell or Incantation off in a shorter amount of time, which means they can likely cast more overall spells in a fight. While not the absolute best Talisman for magic characters, it will certainly make a huge and noticeable difference.

Radagon's Icon is found in the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Players will need to find the Debate Parlor Site of Grace and then enter the courtyard. Bear right alongside the courtyard, go over the fence, and then climb up the ladder to find the Talisman.

Erdtree's Favor (+1 and +2)

Erdtree's Favor +1

Erdtree's Favor is another Attribute-boosting Talisman that is mainly tailored to melee characters. The Talisman increases maximum Vigor, Stamina, and Equip Load. This Talisman is particularly useful for players looking to equip some heavier armor or weapons but wanting to stay under Heavy Equip Load so they don't have to dodge slowly.

We're listing both versions of the Erdtree's Favor since the +2 variant is found so late in Elden Ring. The +1 variant will serve players perfectly for most of the game but should be upgraded once players defeat Malekith. Erdtree's Favor +1 is found in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds after defeating Mohg, The Omen. The +2 variant is found in Leyndell, Ashen Capital near the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace. Players have to defeat or run past three Lesser Ulcerated Spirits to reach this Talisman.

Players can also loot the first variant of Erdtree's Favor in Fringefolk Hero's Cave, which is behind the fogged door blocked by a Stonesword Key in the starting room of Elden Ring. Players have to get past several trollies in a maze and go past two Grafted Scions in a room at the end of the cave to loot the Talisman.

Graven-Mass Talisman

Another Talisman meant only for magic characters, Graven-Mass raises the potency of sorceries. For any player utilizing the different kinds of sorcery in Elden Ring, this Talisman is a must-have. Magic characters will see an instant effect with this equipped, as their spells will deal much more damage.

The Graven-Mass Talisman is located in the Albinuriac Rise tower in the eastern part of Consecrated Snowfields. To get inside the tower, players can use a Bewitching Branch on one of the imps on the stairs to get it to attack the other. This will break the seal that lets players inside the tower.

Gold Scarab

The Gold Scarab Talisman is one of the most coveted in Elden Ring but not for the same reasons as the others on this list. This Talisman increases the Runes players receive when killing an enemy by 20%. Essentially, if players aren't planning to be in any high-level combat fights or are farming Runes, they need to have this Talisman equipped. It will significantly shorten the time between earning levels or buying pieces of gear.

This golden Talisman is located inside the Abandoned Cave in Caelid. This cave is found just southeast of the Minor Erdtree on the west side of the region. Head inside the cave, and through the Scarlet Rot, to find two Cleanrot Knight bosses at the end. Defeat both of them to loot the Talisman.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

This is easily one of, if not the best defensive Talismans in Elden Ring. Dragoncrest Greatshield increases physical damage negation by 20%, making it a perfect choice for any player looking to survive longer against a boss. Both magic and melee characters can make use of this Talisman if they feel they're too under-leveled for a boss or are getting hit a little harder than they'd like.

Players can find Dragoncrest Greatshield towards the end of Elden Ring at Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. It's found inside a chest in the large building on the northeast side. This building is guarded by several enemies, so players should come prepared.

Amber Medallions

Cerulean Amber Medallion

We're lumping several Talismans into this spot on the list since they all roughly do the same thing. The Cerulean, Viridian, and Crimson Amber Medallions increase maximum FP, Stamina, and HP, respectively. There are three variants for each of these Medallions, meaning players can raise their max FP and HP if they want. Players can also start Elden Ring the base version of the Crimson Amber Medallion if they choose it as their Starting Keepsake.

For the starting version of the Cerulean Amber Medallion, players need to go to Lakeside Crystal Cave in Liurnia of the Lakes. The first variant of the Viridian Amber Medallion is looted after defeating the main boss inside Tombsward Cave in Weeping Peninsula.

Claw and Curved Sword Talismans

Claw Talisman

These two Talismans almost go hand-in-hand, as they're both perfect for any melee build. The Claw Talisman increases the power of jump attacks while the Curved Sword Talisman increases the power of guard counters. Both of these combat methods are extremely lethal if players use them correctly in Elden Ring. A guard counter is one of the most effective ways to completely shut down a melee-oriented boss, such as the Crucible Knight. When players do get a guard counter off, they can then use a power jump attack to do some free and massive damage.

To find the Claw Talisman, players can reach the Rampart Tower Site of Grace at Stormveil Castle. From here, players can jump off to the roof and keep going until they reach a tower with a ladder leading up. The Talisman is located at the top of this ladder.

The Curved Sword Talisman is also located at Stormveil Castle but on the lower levels. Players can fight the Banished Knight in the dark room at the beginning of the castle. The Knight is found through a door on the right side of the wine cellar. This area is only accessible if players used the secret back entrance after defeating Margit. Once the Knight is defeated, players can loot the chest in the back to find the Talisman.