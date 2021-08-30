Best PS5 Split-Screen Games For 2021: Co-Op And Multiplayer PlayStation 5 Games

The second game from developer Hazelight continues the studio's focus on creating story- driven cooperative experiences. It Takes Two is a very impressive one in that light--you'll play as parents Cody and May who are preparing to divorce. The couple are accidentally transformed into tiny dolls by their daughter's wish to see them reconcile, sending them on a lengthy journey through their garage, backyard, and house, during which they learn to communicate and appreciate one another again. All of the gameplay in It Takes Two fits that theme, with cooperative players working together to solve puzzles and problems along the way. Cody and May each have different abilities and tools, so teamwork is essential. With a lengthy story and lots of innovative two-player gameplay, It Takes Two is an essential couch co-op experience.

