Best PlayStation Deals In February 2022

Though this month is more crowded than usual when it comes to new game releases, it's still not a bad time to catch up on some of the games you may have missed out on last year. If you're gaming on PS5 or PS4, many of last year's most popular games are on sale for great prices right now, including PS5 console exclusives like Deathloop and Returnal and multiplatform hits such as Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, and Call of Duty: Vanguard. And if you're looking to pick up a new accessory, whether that be a headset for online multiplayer or hard drive to add storage space to your console, there are also some great PlayStation accessory deals available now. We've rounded up the best PlayStation deals for February 2022.

PS5 console availability

PS5 restocks

To get this out of the way up front, there aren't any PS5 console deals up for grabs. That's not a surprise, considering the PS5 and PS5 Digital remain out of stock at major retailers. Make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock tracker, as we update it every time the PS5 becomes available. We typically see multiple restocks each week, all of which sell out within minutes. We've also included links to PS5 store pages at major retailers below. While we've never seen an outright discount on a new PS5, GameStop occasionally has preowned PS5 consoles in stock for $460.

PS5 restocks

PS5 Digital restocks

Best PlayStation game deals

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

There are tons of noteworthy PlayStation game deals right now. If you happen to have a PS5, you can save on some of the best exclusives, including Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. Plenty of games that released in 2021 for both PlayStation platforms are also on sale. You can save big on Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise, Lost Judgment, and many more great games. We've rounded up the best PS5 and PS4 game deals below.

In addition to the physical game deals listed above, make sure to check out the PlayStation Store's current collection of discounts. PSN is running multiple sales right now, including the Critics' Choice Sale and a Games Under $15 Sale. The Critics' Choice Sale features deals on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Deathloop, and more.

Best PlayStation accessory deals

If you're looking for some new accessories for your PS5 or PS4, there are some nice deals available right now. Some of the best PlayStation accessory deals can be found on headsets, including multiple great SteelSeries headsets and some budget pairs that offer solid value for the price. In addition to headset deals, you can save big on storage devices for PS5 and PS4, including our pick for the best NVMe SSD for PS5. While there aren't any deals on DualSense controllers right now, you can save on charging stations and thumbstick grips.

Best PlayStation headset deals

Best PlayStation storage device deals

More PlayStation accessory deals