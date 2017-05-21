Best PC Hardware Deals Of The Week

This week in hardware deals features plenty of options for expanding or speeding up your system's storage with a spacious hard disk drive and a few solid-state drives. But there are still great prices on other components such as a budget processor, high quality headphones, and a mechanical keyboard.

However, if you're in the market for a new 4K television, you may want to scroll down to this week's big ticket item.

Feel free to share any other great sales on hardware and electronics in the comments!

Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD - $146.99

From Newegg on eBay

Samsung is known for making top-notch storage drives and its 850 EVO SSDs are no exception. It's hard to find an SSD with 500GB at this price, let alone a reliable one. It offers 540MB/s of max read speed and 520MB/s of max write speed.

ADATA 256GB Ultimate SU800 SSD - $90.99

From Newegg

The 512GB model of this ADATA SSD was on sale last week, but if you missed it, you can snag the smaller 256GB drive at a nice discount. It can read up to 560MB/s and write up to 520MB/s.

Seagate 8TB 3.5" SATA HDD, 256MB Cache - $219.99 (with promo code EMCRFBK27)

From Newegg

This hard drive from Seagate offers a whole lot of space for a reasonable price. Make sure you use the promo code to get it for $219.99, which results in $180 off from its list price.

Western Digital 8TB External HDD, USB 3.0 - $179.99

From Newegg

If you're looking for a ton of storage to take on the go, this external hard drive from Western Digital has you covered. This particular offer slices $120 off the drive's list price.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset (Refurbished) - $39.99

From eBay

HyperX's Cloud line of headsets have a reputation for their comfort and high quality audio, and you can swoop up a set for $39.99. Just note that these are refurbished, and you can get a brand new set for $49.99 if you prefer.

Sennheiser HD 558 Headphones - $79.98

From Best Buy

Sennheiser headphones are known for their incredible audio quality, and the HD 598 headphones are regarded as one of the best at the consumer-level. The HD 558 headphones aren't too far off. In fact, the HD 558 uses the same audio drivers, but has a slightly different design. These come with velour padding for the ear cups and headband

Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical Keyboard - $99.99

From Newegg

Corsair has a wealth of options in mechanical keyboards, but they can be fairly pricey. This model of the K70 is on sale for $20 off its regular price. It comes with a palm rest, red backlighting, and either Cherry MX Brown or Blue switches.

Intel Pentium G4560 Dual-Core 3.5GHz LGA 1151 Processor - $59.99

From B&H

Processors can be expensive, even in budget PC builds. However, a good dual-core CPU can still get the job done when it comes to gaming. While this offer only takes $10 off the G4560's list price, you have to save as much as you can if your budget is tight.

Scythe Mugen 5 CPU Cooler - $46.99

From Amazon

If you don't have the means for a robust liquid cooling solution for your CPU, don't fret. The Scythe Mugen 5 is regarded as one of the better air coolers and you can save a few bucks with this deal.

Samsung 43" Curved 4K HDR TV - $599.99

From Best Buy

4K televisions are becoming much more affordable, and plenty of sales (like this one that takes $250 off) makes ultra-high-definition even more accessible. This particular model from Samsung is also HDR capable. Take note that it is curved, so you'll want to consider the viewing distance in your own setup.