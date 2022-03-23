Best Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now (March 2022)

The Nintendo Switch has built up an impressive roster of games since launching in 2017. Whether you're looking for a sweeping open-world adventure, an exciting party game, or an in-depth RPG, the amount of content available on the hybrid console is staggering. Piecing together your own library of great Switch games is easier (and cheaper) than ever, as retailers are constantly discounting both third- and first-party titles--in the past, it was almost unheard of to see a price drop on a Zelda or Mario game.

We've scoured every corner of the web to put together a shortlist of the best Nintendo Switch game deals currently available. Switch sales tend to disappear just as fast as they show up, so be sure to check them out if one catches your eye.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

As you may have noticed, a bunch of Nintendo Switch exclusives are on sale for $40 to $50 right now, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

You can also snag a copy of the upcoming exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 at Daily Steals with promo code GSKIRBY. It's important to note that this deal applies to the EU edition, but besides the different ratings label, it's the same exact game and is playable on NA Switch consoles.

A preowned version of Monster Hunter Rise is listed for just $25 at GameStop, and now is a great time to jump into the action. Its first big expansion, Sunbreak, is slated to arrive later this summer--adding new monsters, new locations, and plenty of new gear. You'll need the base game to check out the content, although at $25 it's an impressive deal.

Mario Kart games don't see frequent discounts, so the $50 price cut on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set is worth a closer look for any fan of the series. Typically sold for $100, the unique game lets you drive an RC car around your home--using your Switch as a high-tech controller. It works best for folks who have a bit of open space around their home, as it gives you more freedom to build an engaging course. For a more traditional experience, you can find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $45.