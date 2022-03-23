The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals Available Now (March 2022)
A bunch of Switch exclusives are on sale right now, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
The Nintendo Switch has built up an impressive roster of games since launching in 2017. Whether you're looking for a sweeping open-world adventure, an exciting party game, or an in-depth RPG, the amount of content available on the hybrid console is staggering. Piecing together your own library of great Switch games is easier (and cheaper) than ever, as retailers are constantly discounting both third- and first-party titles--in the past, it was almost unheard of to see a price drop on a Zelda or Mario game.
We've scoured every corner of the web to put together a shortlist of the best Nintendo Switch game deals currently available. Switch sales tend to disappear just as fast as they show up, so be sure to check them out if one catches your eye.
Best Nintendo Switch game deals
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Bravely Default 2
-- $45 ($
50)
-
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
-- $27 ($
40)
-
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze
-- $41 ($
60)
-
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Immortals Fenyx Rising
-- $27 ($
60)
-
Just Dance 2022
-- $25 ($
50)
-
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
-- $45 ($
60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $40 (
$60)
-
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
-- $50 ($
60)
-
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Luigi's Mansion 3
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
-- $25 ($
60)
-
Mario Golf: Super Rush
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Preowned)
-- $45 ($
60)
-
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set
-- $50 ($
100)
- Mario Party Superstars -- $55 (
$60)
-
Mario Tennis Aces
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Metroid Dread
-- $54 ($
60)
-
Monster Hunter Rise (Preowned)
-- $25 ($
60)
-
NBA 2K22
-- $20 ($
60)
-
New Pokemon Snap
-- $55 ($
60)
-
Persona 5 Strikers
-- $40 ($
60)
-
Pokemon Shield
-- $53 ($
60)
-
Pokemon Sword
-- $55 ($
60)
-
Pokemon Legends Arceus
-- $55 ($
60)
-
Shin Megami Tensei V
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Sonic Colors Ultimate
-- $30 ($
40)
-
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition
-- $15 ($
60)
-
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
-- $55 ($
60)
-
Super Mario Maker 2
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Super Mario Odyssey
-- $40 ($
60)
-
Super Mario Party
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-- $50 ($
60)
-
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
-- $45 ($
60)
-
Yoshi's Crafted World
-- $40 ($
60)
As you may have noticed, a bunch of Nintendo Switch exclusives are on sale for $40 to $50 right now, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
You can also snag a copy of the upcoming exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 at Daily Steals with promo code GSKIRBY. It's important to note that this deal applies to the EU edition, but besides the different ratings label, it's the same exact game and is playable on NA Switch consoles.
A preowned version of Monster Hunter Rise is listed for just $25 at GameStop, and now is a great time to jump into the action. Its first big expansion, Sunbreak, is slated to arrive later this summer--adding new monsters, new locations, and plenty of new gear. You'll need the base game to check out the content, although at $25 it's an impressive deal.
Mario Kart games don't see frequent discounts, so the $50 price cut on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set is worth a closer look for any fan of the series. Typically sold for $100, the unique game lets you drive an RC car around your home--using your Switch as a high-tech controller. It works best for folks who have a bit of open space around their home, as it gives you more freedom to build an engaging course. For a more traditional experience, you can find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $45.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Hundreds of Xbox Games Discounted In New Sale
- Ubisoft's Massive Spring Sale Is Live Now, Features Some Awesome Discounts
- Get Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Its Lowest Price Yet
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- PlayStation's Mega March Sale Is Live Now With Hundreds Of PS5 And PS4 Game Deals
- Series X Restock Tracker
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation