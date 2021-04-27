Best CoD: Warzone Season 3 Loadouts And Guns

It's been almost a week since Season 3 started for Call of Duty: Warzone, and along with the "new" 1984 Verdansk map came a shift in the gun meta. Weapon tuning for Season 3 has mostly dethroned the FFAR 1 assault rifle that reigned supreme in Warzone for most of Season 2. You can still hold your own with Season 2's star class, but there are actually better choices for the time being.

It's been a while since the meta hasn't felt restricted to just one or two overpowered weapons, so this is a great time to try out new weapon builds. Here are a few different options to test out for your Warzone loadouts.

Best CR-56 AMAX Loadout

Most assault rifles couldn't compete with the FFAR 1's previously god-tier high fire rate and low recoil, but now Season 3 finally lets the CR-56 AMAX assault rifle shine. Actually, this has been a solid assault rifle since its introduction into Modern Warfare, and it's been my personal favorite Warzone weapon, even when everyone else was on the FFAR 1 hype train. I'm happy to see this gun sitting at the top of the pack, as this is currently the best long- to mid-range option in Warzone right now. It does have more recoil than the FFAR 1 had last season, but equipping something like the Commando Foregrip attachment can help with that.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45-round mag

Optic: Honestly, optics always come down to more of personal preference and playstyle. Personally, I never go higher than a 3x optic on any of my assault rifles, and I run the Viper Reflex Sight on my AMAX build, but just pick something that feels comfortable for your long-distance gunfights. Maybe you prefer a 4x hybrid optic or a thermal scope.

Best AK-47 Loadout

Cold War's AK-47 has been a poor choice for Warzone in the previous seasons, but Season 3 buffed this assault rifle enough to finally become viable. There was a noticeable buff to the recoil, but this still probably won't be the gun for beaming enemies across the map. But despite not being the best option for long-range gunfights, it's quickly becoming a popular choice for mid- to close-range gun fights due to its fast time-to-kill. An AK-47 submachine-gun-style build seems to be edging out the actual submachine guns in popularity, so this and the CR-56 AMAX will likely edge out the competition to become Warzone's new meta.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5" Ultralight barrel

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: 45-round Mags

The last attachment can be preference. Spetsnaz Grip for better accuracy, optic for better visibility, or Serpent Wrap for better ADS speed. I'm pretty comfortable with the AK-47's iron sights, so I'm currently using the Serpent Wrap rear grip on mine.

Best FARA 83 Loadout

Like the AK-47, Cold War's FARA 83 is another assault rifle that doesn't really stack up as well with the CR-56 AMAX as a long-range option, but works great as a mid-range option. This could be built to pair well as a secondary to a sniper, marksman rifle, or the CR-56 AMAX.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 14.8" Ultralight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50-round mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Best Krig-6 Loadout

The Krig-6 is another Cold War assault rifle that wasn't a smart Warzone choice prior to the Season 3 update, but the recent buffs help this gun kill much faster now. This is not my personal favorite, but it really gets the job done with the right attachments, especially the ones that help beef up the bullet velocity. This can be another long-range option, if you're looking to use something other than the CR-56 AMAX.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7" Ranger

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60-round mag

Optic: Optic of your choice

There's really not a single standout as the meta for submachine guns. However, there are actually a few really solid options for a close-range secondary gun, if you're not planning on using the FARA or AK-47's submachine gun-like builds.

Best LC10 Loadout

The MAC-10 has been a dominant submachine gun for the past two seasons, and while it's still a solid choice even after its recent nerf, the LC10 might actually be set to replace it. Thanks to the recent buff to the bullet velocity, the LC10 is now a strong contender for the submachine class.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.9" Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 45-round mag

Stock: No Stock

Best Bullfrog Loadout

The Bullfrog is a pretty accurate and powerful weapon in the submachine gun pool. This quickly became my favorite choice to pair as the secondary to my CR-56 AMAX. I personally don't use optics on any of my submachine gun classes, but if you prefer to equip one, you could always trade out the recommended 65-round mag in favor of the optic of your choosing.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 7.4" Task Force

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: 65-round mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Best PPSh-41 Loadout

The classic PPSh-41 returned to Call of Duty with Black Ops: Cold War's Season 3 battle pass. This submachine gun is unlocked at tier 15 of the battle pass, so you'll likely want to spend time leveling up the gun to get the best attachments. The PPSh-41 can really deal some damage, and it offers great mobility for those who love to run and gun across Verdansk.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 15.7" Task Force

Stock: Raider stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 55-round drum

Best MP5 Loadout

Not everyone might agree on the MP5 being as relevant as the Bullfrog or MAC-10, but it's still a really solid submachine in Warzone. You can use the Cold War or the Modern Warfare version of this submachine gun, as the stats are pretty comparable for both. The Modern Warfare version has slightly better mobility, but Cold War's MP5 ends up having a slightly faster time-to-kill.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 9.5" Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent

Ammunition: STANAG 50-round Drum

Best Kar98k Loadout

Modern Warfare's Kar98k marksman rifle is still Warzone's top-tier sniper choice in Season 3, so you might already have the right attachments for your playstyle.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"

Laser: Tac laser

Optic: Sniper Scope is commonly used, but pick whatever works best for you

Stock: STVOL Precision Comb for aiming stability or Sport Comb if you're looking for faster ADS speed