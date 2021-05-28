Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Is Live: LG OLED TVs, PS5 Games, SSDs, And More

Memorial Day sales are in full swing for those in the US as we head into the long weekend, and Best Buy has jumped into the fray with a massive sale of its own. The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is live now through Monday, and it's brought a ton of discounts on 4K TVs, PC gaming peripherals, and more. The Memorial Day sale also overlaps with Best Buy's Days of Play promotions, which means you can find some great deals on PS5 and PS4 games right now, including Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Those looking for a new TV have some great deals to consider for Memorial Day, including LG's 2020 lineup of OLED 4K TVs as well as cheaper options from Sony, Samsung, and Toshiba. Gaming laptops, SSDs, monitors, and peripherals are also on deep discount, so PC gamers looking to upgrade their setup have quite a bit to browse as well. We've rounded some of Best Buy's top Memorial Day deals below, but you should browse the full sale because it's jam-packed with discounts across multiple categories. Plus, check out GameStop and Walmart's Memorial Day sales happening this weekend as well.

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Best Game Deals