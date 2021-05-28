The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Is Live: LG OLED TVs, PS5 Games, SSDs, And More
Best Buy's annual Memorial Day sale is here, and it's a great time to pick up a new TV.
LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV
$1,400 (was $1,500)See at Best Buy
SanDisk 1TB NVMe SSD
$130 (was $450)See at Best Buy
Corsair K95 Platinum
$130 (was $200)See at Best Buy
MSI Optix 27" Monitor
$270 (was $360)See at Best Buy
Alienware Area 51M R2
$2,000 (was $2,770)See at Best Buy
Memorial Day sales are in full swing for those in the US as we head into the long weekend, and Best Buy has jumped into the fray with a massive sale of its own. The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is live now through Monday, and it's brought a ton of discounts on 4K TVs, PC gaming peripherals, and more. The Memorial Day sale also overlaps with Best Buy's Days of Play promotions, which means you can find some great deals on PS5 and PS4 games right now, including Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima.
Those looking for a new TV have some great deals to consider for Memorial Day, including LG's 2020 lineup of OLED 4K TVs as well as cheaper options from Sony, Samsung, and Toshiba. Gaming laptops, SSDs, monitors, and peripherals are also on deep discount, so PC gamers looking to upgrade their setup have quite a bit to browse as well. We've rounded some of Best Buy's top Memorial Day deals below, but you should browse the full sale because it's jam-packed with discounts across multiple categories. Plus, check out GameStop and Walmart's Memorial Day sales happening this weekend as well.
Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: Best Game Deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $30 (
$60)
- Bloodborne -- $10 (
$20)
- Borderlands 3 -- $10 (
$30) with free steelbook
- Death Stranding -- $20 (
$40)
- Demon's Souls -- $60 (
$70)
- Dying Light - Anniversary Edition -- $25 (
$40)
- Ghost of Tsushima -- $40 (
$60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn -- $10 (
$20)
- It Takes Two -- $30 (
$40)
- Judgment -- $30 (
$40)
- The Last of Us Part II -- $30 (
$60)
- Little Nightmares II -- $20 (
$30)
- MLB The Show 21 -- $60 (
$70)
- Nioh 2 -- $10 (
$20)
- Persona 5 Strikers -- $40 (
$60)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition -- $15 (
$40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 (
$60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure -- $50 (
$60)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -- $40 (
$60)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $40 (
$50)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Launch Edition -- $60 (
$70)
LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV
$1,400 (was $1,500)
LG's CX OLED 4K TV is our top TV pick for gaming in 2021, sporting HDMI 2.1 ports that can utilize the full power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X to output games in 4K and 120Hz. LG OLED TVs are known for their vibrant colors and near-perfect black levels, and the CX OLED also features G-Sync compatibility via FreeSync.
Numerous sizes are on sale, from 48-inch all the way to the 77-inch model, but Amazon is undercutting Best Buy's discount by $50-$70 on all of them except the 55-inch model, which is currently sold out at Amazon. No matter where you shop, you can find some nice discounts on the LG CX OLED TV this weekend.
LG 55" GX OLED 4K TV
$1,700 (was $2,000)
If you're interested in mounting your TV instead of it sitting directly on your entertainment center, the LG GX OLED 4K TV is worth considering as it comes with everything you need to mount it. Its thin design allows it to lay flush against the wall. In terms of technical capabilities, it's very similar to the CX Series with the same panel, processor, and HDMI 2.1 ports, though the GX offers slightly better viewing angles.
If you want a more minimal, gallery-style design, the GX can give you just that, though it's a bit more expensive than the CX. Still, you can save $300 on the 55-inch model during Memorial Day, and the 65- and 77-inch models are also $200 and $500 off, respectively.
Samsung 70" 4K Smart TV
$680 (was $750)
On the cheaper side of the 4K TV spectrum, you can snag this 70-inch Samsung TV with HDR on sale for $680 during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale--that's a lot of screen for the price. This TV doesn't have HDMI 2.1 ports, but it'll still work just fine with the next-gen consoles as most games aren't even supporting 4K and 120Hz just yet, but if you want to future proof your TV for console gaming, you may want to consider the pricier LG OLED TVs. For someone who just wants a large, affordable TV for a variety of uses, including streaming movies and TV, this Samsung 4K TV will get the job done.
Samsung also makes it super easy to connect your PC, laptop, or phone via its Smart Hub, letting you play games or watch videos on the big screen. If you have a Samsung phone or tablet, the TV will search for that automatically and lock onto it for streaming.
SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB PCI Express NVMe SSD
$130 (was $450)
Solid-state drives feature heavily in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, including a fantastic discount on this SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB NVME SSD that's a whopping $320 off. The M.2 SSD delivers extremely fast read speeds up to 3,400MB per second and expands your PC storage space by 1TB.
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Keyboard
$130 (was $200)
Corsair makes excellent gaming keyboards, and the popular K95 Platinum mechanical keyboard is $70 off for a limited time. Featuring Cherry MX Speed switches and 18 programmable macro keys, the K95 Platinum is designed for success in fast-paced competitive games, and its customizable LED backlighting is great for use in dim areas.
MSI Optix 27" Curved Gaming Monitor
$270 (was $360)
MSI's Optix 1440p gaming monitor is a great, affordable option that's even cheaper during Memorial Day. With a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync, this display is more than equipped to run modern games with great picture quality and smooth performance.
Alienware Area 51M R2 Gaming Laptop
$2,000 (was $2,770)
Alienware's Area 51M R2 gaming laptop comes equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and a 300Hz display, so you'll be ready to go with some serious gaming right off the bat. Best Buy has slashed $770 off the total price for Memorial Day, so you can get the Area 51M R2 for an even $2,000 this weekend.
