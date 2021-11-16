Best Black Friday Xbox Deals So Far: Xbox Series X Restocks, Games, Accessories, And More

With Black Friday right around the corner, it's almost time for the annual avalanche of gaming deals. If you're an Xbox fan, we've rounded up the best Xbox Series X and Xbox One Black Friday deals. As always, there will be a plethora of deals on games--both first- and third-party--during Black Friday. You can also expect nice discounts on accessories like controllers and headsets. We expect the best bargain will be Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions (already a bargain at full price), which are typically on sale for steep discounts during Black Friday weekend. And if you're still looking for an Xbox Series X or Series S, major retailers will have the consoles in stock starting next week.

Black Friday Xbox Series X|S restocks

No one is expecting Black Friday deals on the Xbox Series X or Series S. Most people probably just want to know if the consoles will be available for purchase. Thankfully, they will be available during Black Friday week. Walmart has announced that it will have the Xbox Series X|S in stock online starting November 22. Walmart's Black Friday sale starts at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET for Walmart+ members and 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET for everyone else. We'd expect the consoles to be available at those times, but Walmart also likes to stagger restocks, so we could see stock released on multiple days leading into Black Friday weekend. In addition to Walmart's restock, GameStop will have the Xbox Series X in stock at select stores on Thanksgiving. Whether or not you want to try your luck by waiting in line on a holiday is up to you, but we imagine there will be online restocks at other retailers as well.

Walmart: Restocks starting November 22

GameStop: Restock in stores on Thanksgiving

Best Black Friday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals

Shopping for Xbox games is a bit different than shopping for PlayStation and Switch games, though. All first-party (and many third-party) Xbox games are available to play for free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so Game Pass is arguably a must-have for Xbox users. A Game Pass subscription grants access to Microsoft's biggest holiday releases, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

For new subscribers, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 (or three months of PC Game Pass for $1). But Black Friday often brings massive discounts on Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Last year, we saw three-month subscriptions for $20 to $25, which is a big discount considering Game Pass Ultimate retails for $15 per month. We'd expect to see similar Game Pass deals this year, too. Keep in mind you can stack Game Pass subscription codes for up to three years, so it's definitely not a bad idea to stock up while subscriptions are cheap.

Best Black Friday Xbox game deals

Even though Game Pass is great, there will definitely be some third-party game deals that are worth checking out. We already know that Walmart will have some incredible discounts on some of the biggest releases of the year, including Call of Duty: Vanguard, Far Cry 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Resident Evil Village. We'll add to this list of game deals as more sales are revealed. Game deals that are bolded are available now, but most of the best deals won't go live until next week.

Best Black Friday Xbox accessory deals

It's always worthwhile to pick up an accessory or two during Black Friday, as we often see low prices for controllers, headsets, charging stations, and storage devices. We've rounded up the best Black Friday Xbox accessory deals and will add to this list as more deals are revealed. While we already know that first-party Xbox controllers will be on sale for $50 at Walmart and the Microsoft Store, we wouldn't be surprised to see a better deal pop up. Additionally, we'll be keeping an eye on discounts for two of Microsoft's priciest accessories: the Elite Series 2 controller and the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S.

Controller deals

Headset deals

Storage deals