Battlefield Is Changing How Portal's Featured Game Modes Work

The next update to featured experiences in Battlefield 2042's Portal will shake up how the featured modes work, with a change to both the number of featured experiences and how often they refresh. As announced on the Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter, the number of experiences featured at once will be reduced from five to two, but the modes will now refresh twice a week instead of once.

The change will come into play from the next refresh, on Thursday March 24, when the featured modes will update to include 2042 TDM, 1942 vs 2042 Conquest, and Rush Hardcore. After that, featured experiences will update twice a week, every Monday and Thursday.

In the thread, DICE explains that the reason for the change is to put more focus on the game modes when they are featured, by reducing the number that are featured at any one time. The Battlefield developer is also introducing a new Friday Night Battlefield experience, which will be available for 24 hours every Friday through Portal, with a new game experience available every week.

If none of the featured game modes pique your fancy, Battlefield Portal also allows players to create their own game modes by mixing up maps, weapons, and vehicles from different titles in the Battlefield series.

Despite strong sales, Battlefield 2024 has had a rocky release period, with over 120,000 players recently signing a petition asking for a refund on the game. While DICE has released a number of patches addressing issues in line with player feedback, many players are still unhappy with the game.