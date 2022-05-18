Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Launch Targeting Early June

Battlefield 2042's delayed Season 1 is right around the corner. Developer DICE confirmed today that Season 1 is expected to launch in "early June."

This will be Battlefield 2042's next big update after the 4.1 release, which arrives May 19. DICE will share a "full overview" and the patch notes for Season 1 as its release draws closer.

In February this year, DICE delayed the launch of Season 1 as the studio instead prioritized getting the game in a good state following a less-than-ideal launch. "This decision gives us the time to focus on improving the Battlefield 2042 experience while finalizing the development of our seasonal content to ensure that it all reaches our standard for quality," DICE said at the time.

Season 1 will be the first of four seasons coming to the game in the space of 12 months. Players can expect four new Specialists, new maps, and "more completely new content" throughout the four seasons.

"We are committed to, and focused on, ensuring Battlefield 2042 lives up to our ambitions and your expectations--it's a task we're dedicated to accomplishing," DICE said.

Despite Battlefield 2042's struggles, the game was the fifth best-selling game of 2021 in the US, though EA has not announced a specific sales figure for the game. More recently, management at publisher EA said the Battlefield series remains "really important" to the company despite Battlefield 2042's struggles.

Although Battlefield 2042 didn't sell as well as EA wanted, the period during which the game launched--EA's Q3 2021--was the most successful in the company's 40-year history. The Battlefield series makes up about 10% of EA's overall revenue.

Battlefield 2042 struggled in part due to it being developed during COVID, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said, while he mentioned that some of the design choices in the game did not resonate with players.

In March, it was reported that DICE had begun work on the next mainline Battlefield game, though this title has yet to be officially announced.