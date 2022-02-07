Batman: Arkham Collection Possibly Leaked For Nintendo Switch

Batman: Arkham Collection has potentially been leaked for Nintendo Switch, and it appears set to launch later this year.

French retailer WTT has a listing for Batman: Arkham Collection on Nintendo Switch for €60 with a release date of August 31. Warner Bros. has not confirmed the game for Nintendo's hybrid console, however, so it's best to approach this one with skepticism until it does.

That being said, VGC has pointed out that the same retailer also listed Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch before its official announcement, so there is a solid chance that the Arkham Collection leak is real. Considering August 31 lands on a Wednesday, however, it could just be a placeholder date.

It's reasonable to assume that the Arkham Collection for Switch would be the same one we received for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2018. If so, it should include Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight alongside all three games' post-launch content. This would also mark the first time any of the games have landed on a Nintendo console since an enhanced, touchscreen-enabled version of Arkham City released as a launch title for Wii U.

WB Montreal's next game Gotham Knights is on track for a 2022 release. However, it's a co-op title that doesn't take place in the same universe as Rocksteady's Arkham series, instead telling a new story of Gotham's other heroes banding together in the wake of Batman's death.